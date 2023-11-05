Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says no ceasefire in Gaza unless Hamas releases hostages

Prime Minister Netanyahu alluded to the opposition within his government's ranks regarding the now-paused judicial overhaul.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding, The Times of Israel reported.

"Take this (word 'ceasefire') out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative," Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office.

In his interactions with Air Force personnel, Prime Minister Netanyahu alluded to the opposition within his government's ranks regarding the now-paused judicial overhaul. Earlier this year, this reform had drawn protests from some reservists who announced they would stop reporting for volunteer reserve duty.

Netanyahu expressed his determination, saying, "Our enemies mistook us. They thought that on a crucial day, (soldiers) would not show up. We showed up together, and now we are fighting shoulder to shoulder," according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, in a briefing to international media outlets, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari presented new intelligence information and evidence demonstrating Hamas's use of medical facilities in the Gaza Strip for terror purposes. Hagari revealed a video showing an underground entrance from Sheikh Hamad Hospital, connecting to Hamas tunnel networks.

Another video depicted Hamas gunmen opening fire at Israeli forces from within the hospital. Hagari further disclosed the IDF's intelligence about a tunnel network under the so-called Indonesian Hospital, along with aerial imagery showing rocket launchers located near the complex.

"If it weren't enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, the terrorists also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital," he said. He added, "Hamas systematically built the Indonesian Hospital to disguise its underground terror infrastructure" and presented recordings of calls between Hamas officials discussing their use of fuel reserves belonging to the Indonesian Hospital.

Separately, Hagari highlighted the IDF's efforts to warn Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south. Over 20,000 phone calls and more than one and a half million fliers were distributed in northern Gaza.

He emphasised, "Our war is with Hamas, not the civilians in Gaza. We will not accept Hamas's cynical use of hospitals, to hide their terror infrastructure. Hamas's exploitation of hospitals must come to an end."

The situation in Gaza remains volatile, with Israel pressing for the release of hostages and steadfastly rejecting calls for an immediate ceasefire. Israel's heavy bombardment of Gaza has intensified, particularly in the north, where many civilians remain trapped and unable to flee.

Israeli attacks on three refugee camps in the last 24 hours have killed more than 50 people. At least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel, Al Jazeera reported.