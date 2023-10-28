Headlines

Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

Meet 14-year-old student who invented soap to treat skin cancer, costs just…

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

World

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts", the Israeli military group wrote.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (October 28) saying that IDF fighter jets have shot down Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array.

"He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts", the Israeli military group wrote.

Meanwhile, Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza had said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza.

By Saturday morning, a cutoff in internet and phone services - which telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said was a result of Israeli bombardments - had been continuing for more than 12 hours.

With Reuters inputs

