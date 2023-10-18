Headlines

‘Hospital in Gaza was hit by Islamic Jihad Rocket,' says Israeli envoy to India

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

ANI

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday reiterated the Israeli Prime Minister's claim that the Hospital in Gaza was attacked by an Islamic Jihad rocket and said that after killing hundreds of civilians, Hamas was portraying itself as "victims".

Taking to X, he said, "THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!! This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing. The 'eagerness' of some in the world to accept these lies by #HamasISIS is disappointing but not necessarily surprising."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," he posted on social media platform X.

"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," he added.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF," Netanyahu said in another post on X.

"Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," he added.
Apart from this, The Israel Defence Force has shared multiple videos and images claiming that the hospital was attacked by the Hamas terror group.

It posted a video on X, saying, "Zoom in on Hamas' terrorist infrastructure.”

Moreover, the IDF asked Gazan residents in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday to evacuate to the Al-Mawasi town in the southern area of the region - where international humanitarian aid will be directed.

Israel Defence Force also posted about the development saying, "The IDF continues in its efforts to keep innocent civilians out of harms way."

An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave. 

