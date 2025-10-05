Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Israel-Hamas on verge of ceasefire? Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line', urges Hamas...

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel accepted an initial withdrawal line in Gaza, marking a significant step towards a potential ceasefire. According to Trump, once Hamas confirms the agreement, a ceasefire will immediately take effect.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

Israel-Hamas on verge of ceasefire? Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line', urges Hamas...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line, and after Hamas confirms, a ceasefire will be implemented. said that after Hamas agrees, the prisoner and hostage exchange will take place.

Trump claims Israel agreed to initial withdrawal line

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In a separate post, Trump also warned Hamas to act swiftly, as delays are unacceptable. "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," he said in a Truth Social post. "I will not tolerate delay ... Let's get this done, FAST," he wrote. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days" as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt on a new US plan to end the war. Netanyahu has sent a delegation to Egypt to finalise technical details, aiming to conclude negotiations within a few days.

Under the proposed 20-point plan for the Gaza peace plan, both parties agreed to a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, involving a phased Israeli withdrawal and demilitarisation of Gaza, with international oversight of reconstruction and governance post-conflict, excluding Hamas from the governance structure.

Trump thanked all Arab Nations for backing Gaza peace plan

Earlier, US White House Press Secretary reposted a video of Trump thanking all the Arab nations who backed him in his plan to end the Gaza crisis.

"I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways," Trump was seen speaking in the video.He further said that it was an unprecedented act and praised the unity shown by all the nations involved."It is unprecedented, but thank you all and thank you all to those great countries that helped. We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we're very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly," he said.Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, the Israeli negotiating team in Egypt will be made up of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, government hostage point-man Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk, senior Shin Bet official "Mem," and senior Mossad official "Dalet".Talks are set to be held in Egypt on Monday on the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza and the release of terrorists and other Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel, in accordance with Trump's plan for ending the war, as per The Times of Israel.

(With inputs from ANI)

