Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect after 11 days of fighting, Hamas claims victory

A senior Hamas leader claimed victory in fight with Israel in a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza after a ceasefire came into place.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions.

Egypt has said that it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory in the conflict. A senior Hamas leader claimed victory in the conflict with Israel in a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza City after a ceasefire came into place. Hamas has warned that it still had its 'hands on the trigger' and demanded Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damages in Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years.

US President Joe Biden said that the ceasefire brought 'genuine opportunity' for progress. Biden also pledged to salve the devastated Gaza. Aerial bombardment of the densely populated area killed 232 Palestinians, while rocket attacks killed 12 people in Israel, including two children during the conflict.

Israel says some 4,000 rockets have been fired towards its territory by militants in Gaza.

The violence between both sides erupted on May 10, triggered by Palestinians' anger at what they saw as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque during the Ramadan fasting month.

Earlier, on Thursday more than 100 Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas infrastructure in the north of Gaza. Hamas retaliated with rocket fire.