HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel-Hamas War: Thousands of Palestinians flee Gaza city as IDF launches ground assault, declares 'Gaza is Burning'

Israel declares "Gaza is burning", as it launches new offences on Gaza city. Israel Defence forces have begun expanded ground assaults in the Palestinian city. Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City with their belongings.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Thousands of Palestinians flee Gaza city as IDF launches ground assault, declares 'Gaza is Burning'
(Photo: AFP)
Israel-Gaza Update: Israel declares "Gaza is burning", as it launches new offences on Gaza city. Israel Defence forces have begun expanded ground assaults in the Palestinian city, with intense bombardment and heavy shelling. IDF in a statement said that  it "have begun expanded ground operations in Gaza City" under its 'Operation Gideon’s Chariots II'. IDF also said that the Israeli air force has struck more than 850 "terror targets" and "hundreds of terrorists" in Gaza City in the past week.

Israel's Defence Minister Katz posted on X, 'Gaza is burning', warning that Israel Defence Forces are fighting for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. Katz also warned that number of soldiers would rise in coming days to confront up to 3,000 Hamas combatants.  

Amid international condemnation, the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a statement, that the Israeli military operates in line with international law and does its "utmost to mitigate harm to civilians."

In a statement on X, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry described Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City as a "deliberate targeting of civilians."

Palestinian flee Gaza City

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City with their belongings amid Israel's ongoing ground assault, while some have refused to leave. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), around 40% of Gaza City's population has left the Gaza City. As per Hamas, over 350,000 people have left their homes in the eastern parts of the city, seeking shelter in central or western areas, and another 175,000 have fled the city entirely, heading south. Now, around 900,000 people still remain in Gaza City.

International Condemnation of Israel's ground assault

European powers like Britain, Germany have condemned the assault on Gaza City, and has called for an immediate ceasefire. Meanwhile President Donald Trump warned Hamas militants, that they will be in “big trouble” and have 'hell to pay', if they use hostages held in Gaza as human shields. 

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. A new report by the world body has said that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law have been carried out since the start of the war with Hamas in 2023; killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and imposing measures preventing births.

Israel rejected the report and said that the UN assessment was "scandalous" and "fake". As per latest update, at least 75 palestinians have died on Tuesday, most of them in Gaza City.

