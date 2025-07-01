The region has seen significant shifts in recent years. In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco signed normalisation agreements with Israel. However, these deals were unpopular in many Arab countries.

Israel has expressed interest in establishing formal diplomatic relations with its long-time enemies, Syria and Lebanon. However, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made it clear that Israel will not give up the Golan Heights under any peace deal. Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday, Saar said, according to Reuters, “We have an interest in adding countries such as Syria and Lebanon, our neighbours, to the circle of peace and normalisation, while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests.” He added, “The Golan will remain part of the State of Israel.”

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in 1981. While most of the world still views the Golan as Syrian territory, the US under President Donald Trump officially recognised it as part of Israel during his presidency.

Saar’s comments come after recent developments in the region, including a 12-day war that weakened Iran, a key enemy of Israel. Israeli leaders believe this presents a chance for other Middle Eastern countries to normalise relations with Israel.

The region has seen significant shifts in recent years. In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco signed normalisation agreements with Israel. However, these deals were unpopular in many Arab countries. Israel has also conducted air and ground operations in Lebanon and Syria against Hezbollah and other Iran-backed forces.

Syria, on the other hand, is not ready to talk peace without conditions. A senior Syrian official, speaking anonymously, said Syria would never give up the Golan Heights, calling it a vital part of Syrian land. The official added that any peace process should follow the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which requires Israel to withdraw from all occupied territories, including the Golan, West Bank, and Gaza, and to support the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Foreign Minister Saar rejected this idea, saying it was “not constructive” to tie peace with Palestinian statehood. “Our view is that a Palestinian state will threaten the security of the State of Israel,” he said.