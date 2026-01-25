FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days

Nicolas Maduro's cabinet given 15-minute ultimatum by US, claims Venezuela's acting President

77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting: When and where to watch; check timings

Highs, heartbreaks and history: Team India's T20 World Cup journey from 2007 to 2024

IndiGo surrenders 717 slots amid DGCA's 10% winter flight cut, here's all you need to know

Out-of-favour Mohammed Shami sends strong reminder to selectors with Ranji Trophy fifer

Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's surprise cameo LEAKED! Netizens react to viral video: 'Reveal kyu kiya?'

Will US withdraw additional 25% tariffs from Indian products? What will be its impact?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again

Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol's epic earns Rs 100 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns that Israel is looking for an opportunity to attack Iran, warning that such a move could further destabilise the already volatile Middle East. Fidan stressed that his comments were directed specifically at Israel's intentions, and nothing else

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 01:14 AM IST

Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns of Israel strikes on Iran
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns that Israel is looking for an opportunity to attack Iran, warning that such a move could further destabilise the already volatile Middle East, reported Al Jazeera. “I hope they find a different path, but the reality is that Israel, in particular, is looking for an opportunity to strike Iran,” Fidan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV aired Friday (local time), underscoring Ankara's unease over the potential for wider conflict. 

Fidan stressed that his comments were directed specifically at Israel's intentions, and not those of other international actors. He said he had shared these assessments directly with Iranian officials during a recent visit to Tehran. “When I went to Tehran in recent days, I told them everything about the process as their friend,” Fidan added. “And you know, a friend speaks bitter truths,” he said, referring to discussions with Iranian counterparts, reported Al Jazeera. 

Turkiye’s alert comes amid rising tensions between Tehran and Jerusalem, further complicated by broader geopolitical manoeuvres in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by phone on Thursday, stating Turkiye's opposition to any foreign intervention in Iran and underscoring Ankara's desire for regional peace and stability. Responding to the growing strain in bilateral rhetoric, a senior Iranian official said that Tehran would view any attack by hostile forces “as an all-out war against us,” signalling heightened preparedness should hostilities break out. 

Fidan’s remarks arrive against a backdrop of increasing military posturing around Iran, including announcements of US naval deployments toward the Gulf region. In December, last year, Turkish President had strongly criticised Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, calling the move “illegitimate and unacceptable” and warning that it could fuel instability across the Horn of Africa. 

Speaking at a joint press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara, Erdogan said Ankara viewed Somalia's territorial unity as non-negotiable and accused Israel of taking steps that could undermine regional stability, Al Jazeera reported. “Preserving the unity and integrity of Somalia in all circumstances holds special importance in our view.Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland is illegitimate and unacceptable,” Erdogan said. 

Erdogan further accused the Israeli government of pursuing destabilising policies beyond the Middle East. “The Netanyahu government has the blood of 71,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters on its hands. Now it is trying to destabilise the Horn of Africa as well, after its attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Qatar and Syria,” he said, referring to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. During the meeting, Erdogan also said Turkiye and Somalia were expanding cooperation in the energy sector, citing encouraging signs from joint offshore exploration activities, according to Al Jazeera. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout
Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout
Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again
Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again
Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days
Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol's epic earns Rs 100 crore
Nicolas Maduro's cabinet given 15-minute ultimatum by US, claims Venezuela's acting President
Maduro's cabinet given 15-minute ultimatum by US, claims Venezuela's acting Prez
77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting: When and where to watch; check timings
77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting: When and where to watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement