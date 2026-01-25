Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns that Israel is looking for an opportunity to attack Iran, warning that such a move could further destabilise the already volatile Middle East. Fidan stressed that his comments were directed specifically at Israel's intentions, and nothing else

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns that Israel is looking for an opportunity to attack Iran, warning that such a move could further destabilise the already volatile Middle East, reported Al Jazeera. “I hope they find a different path, but the reality is that Israel, in particular, is looking for an opportunity to strike Iran,” Fidan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV aired Friday (local time), underscoring Ankara's unease over the potential for wider conflict.

Fidan stressed that his comments were directed specifically at Israel's intentions, and not those of other international actors. He said he had shared these assessments directly with Iranian officials during a recent visit to Tehran. “When I went to Tehran in recent days, I told them everything about the process as their friend,” Fidan added. “And you know, a friend speaks bitter truths,” he said, referring to discussions with Iranian counterparts, reported Al Jazeera.

Turkiye’s alert comes amid rising tensions between Tehran and Jerusalem, further complicated by broader geopolitical manoeuvres in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by phone on Thursday, stating Turkiye's opposition to any foreign intervention in Iran and underscoring Ankara's desire for regional peace and stability. Responding to the growing strain in bilateral rhetoric, a senior Iranian official said that Tehran would view any attack by hostile forces “as an all-out war against us,” signalling heightened preparedness should hostilities break out.

Fidan’s remarks arrive against a backdrop of increasing military posturing around Iran, including announcements of US naval deployments toward the Gulf region. In December, last year, Turkish President had strongly criticised Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, calling the move “illegitimate and unacceptable” and warning that it could fuel instability across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara, Erdogan said Ankara viewed Somalia's territorial unity as non-negotiable and accused Israel of taking steps that could undermine regional stability, Al Jazeera reported. “Preserving the unity and integrity of Somalia in all circumstances holds special importance in our view.Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland is illegitimate and unacceptable,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan further accused the Israeli government of pursuing destabilising policies beyond the Middle East. “The Netanyahu government has the blood of 71,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters on its hands. Now it is trying to destabilise the Horn of Africa as well, after its attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Qatar and Syria,” he said, referring to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. During the meeting, Erdogan also said Turkiye and Somalia were expanding cooperation in the energy sector, citing encouraging signs from joint offshore exploration activities, according to Al Jazeera.