Israel envoy sees BIG builder role for India amid Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict: 'When it comes to...'

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, Israel's envoy to India, Reuven Azar, said India should be one of the countries that carry out reconstruction activities. The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza, release of all the hostages held by Hamas and demilitarisation of the Strip.

What Israel envoy said

Ambassador Azar said Trump's peace plan will allow countries like India to carry out reconstruction activities in the region as New Delhi has been playing a positive role for peace in the Middle East, reported PTI. "We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome it," Azar said in a press interaction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government. India has been playing a positive role in supporting peace in our region. India has a lot to bring to the plate, when it comes to economic activities," he said adding that, "India is the new builder of the world. As you are building India, we want you to build our regions as well. You (India) are capable of doing it."

Has Hamas accepted Trump's plan?

Hamas has not yet responded to the deal. However, Trump has warned Hamas that it has only 3-4 days to decide on his proposed Gaza peace plan. He has cautioned of severe consequences if the group refuses. Eight Muslim-majority nations, and the Palestinian Authority welcomed the plan.

PM Modi on Trump's plan

PM Modi said that Trump's plan provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people as well as the larger West Asian region. "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.