Israel Elections: Netanyahu calls for right-wing government as exit polls show no clear winner

Israel election exit polls show no clear winner as Netanyahu claims a decisive right-wing majority. Opposition bloc faces coalition challenges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that right-wing parties will secure a "decisive majority" in Tuesday's parliamentary elections and called for the formation of a "national right-wing government", even as exit polls indicated no clear winner.

Addressing supporters at an election-night rally in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the right-wing bloc's prospects. However, exit polls suggested that his coalition was tied with the main Jewish-led opposition alliance, with neither side securing enough seats to form a majority government.

Netanyahu's coalition faces uncertainty

Despite Netanyahu's optimistic remarks, the exit poll projections pointed to a potential political deadlock, raising questions about the formation of Israel's next government.

According to Al Jazeera's senior political analyst Marwan Bishara, Netanyahu attempted to present a positive picture of his party's performance despite the challenges facing his coalition.

"He is on top of the largest party in Israel but not enough to form a winning coalition as we've been saying for the past four or five hours," Bishara said.

The analyst further argued that Netanyahu was attempting to project a political success that the election numbers did not support.

Bishara also noted that although Netanyahu's Likud remained the largest party, its projected performance represented its weakest showing since 2009.

Opposition faces coalition challenges

Meanwhile, attention has shifted to whether the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot could secure support from Arab-led parties to form an alternative government.

Political analyst Dan Perry, a former regional editor of the Associated Press, said Eisenkot's alliance could face difficulties reconciling its pre-election promises with the political realities emerging from the exit polls.

During the campaign, opposition leaders had reportedly ruled out forming a minority government dependent on Arab-Israeli parties. However, the strong performance of two Arab-led parties could make their support crucial to any attempt to replace Netanyahu.

"It's messy and awkward because in their effort to pull over former Netanyahu voters, they [the opposition bloc] did promise not to form a minority government dependent on the Arab-Israeli parties, which have done spectacularly well," Perry told Al Jazeera.

He added that the two Arab parties had already indicated their willingness to recommend Eisenkot to the president.

With neither major bloc appearing to have a clear parliamentary majority, the focus is expected to shift to coalition negotiations and the possibility of political alliances.

Meanwhile, the exit polls are projections, and the final election results will determine the parliamentary balance and the options available for forming the next government.