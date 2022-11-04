Search icon
Israel Elections: Benjamin Netanyahu wins majority, PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won 32 seats and his right-wing religious and nationalist bloc won 64 in the 120-seat parliament or Knesset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:46 AM IST

File Photo

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a comeback as he had a decisive victory in Israel's general elections, poll results showed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Netanyahu to concede the race and congratulate him on his election victory, The Times of Israel reported.

"The State of Israel is above any political considerations," Lapid said in a statement. "I wish Netanyahu good luck for the people of Israel and the State of Israel."

Netanyahu will control not just the largest party in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), but is poised to return to power leading a 64-strong majority bloc of his religious and right-wing allies in the 120-member Knesset.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won 32 seats and his right-wing religious and nationalist bloc won 64 in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, according to Israel's Central Elections Committee.

Lapid's Yesh Atid party won 24 seats and his bloc of right-wing, left-wing, and Arab parties secured 51.

