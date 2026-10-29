FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP in election: 'Utariye maidaan mein'

Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP

Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Israel Elections: Arab-Palestinian parties to decide fate of Jewish state, become kingmaker

The alliance is projected to get 12 seats at present. It is led by Yousef Jabareen, with Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abu Shehadeh representing the constituent parties.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

Israel Elections: Arab-Palestinian parties to decide fate of Jewish state, become kingmaker
Image source: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With preliminary results showing 19 seats for Arab-led parties in the 120-seat Knesset, they could play a kingmaker role in Israel's October 27 election. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition bloc led by ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot has reached the 61-seat majority mark.

Focus has shifted to the Joint List, a coalition of three Arab-majority parties, and Ra'am, which is fighting the election on its own. Both parties represent a large section of Israel's Arab population but have different ideological positions and different views on participating in government.

Who are the Arab parties?

The Joint List is an alliance of Hadash, Ta'al and Balad, which agreed to fight the 2026 election together in August 2026 after months of negotiations. It was originally formed in 2015 when four Arab-majority parties, including Ra'am, joined hands to overcome Israel's 3.25% threshold. Ra'am parted ways with the alliance ahead of the 2021 election.

The alliance is projected to get 12 seats at present. It is led by Yousef Jabareen, with Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abu Shehadeh representing the constituent parties.

Hadash: Rooted in socialism and communism, it is an Arab-Jewish political movement advocating equality, Jewish-Arab partnership and peace. Headed by Jabareen, Hadash has long supported cooperation between Arab and Jewish citizens.

Ta'al: The Arab Movement for Renewal, founded by veteran legislator Ahmad Tibi, centres its politics on minority rights, Palestinian issues and practical representation.

Balad: Led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, the National Democratic Assembly advocates Arab national identity and describes Israel as a "state of all its citizens" rather than a state defined primarily by Jewish national identity.

While the parties have common concerns on discrimination, equality, Palestinian rights and conditions in Arab communities, they differ on questions of nationalism, ideology and dealing with Israeli governments.

Ra'am emerges as party willing to be part of ruling coalition

Established in 1996 and rooted in the southern branch of Israel's Islamic Movement, Ra'am, or the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas. The party has adopted a pragmatic line in parliamentary politics, prioritising public services, housing, economic development and tackling crime in Arab communities.

It is currently projected to win seven seats. Its key precedent came in 2021, when it became part of the coalition supporting the Bennett-Lapid government — the first time an Arab party formally participated in an Israeli governing coalition.

Compared to the Joint List, Ra'am has been more open to direct negotiations with Jewish-led parties and to entering government in exchange for policy gains for Arab citizens. Its platform also includes positions on Palestinian statehood and ending the occupation.

The kingmaker factor: Why 19 seats could decide the government

The combined 19 seats of the two parties could determine who forms Israel's next government. Netanyahu's bloc is projected to have 53 seats and Eisenkot's opposition bloc 48, leaving both short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main challenger, has left open the possibility of working with Arab-led parties under conditions that include recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and designating Hamas as an extremist group.

Jabareen has also indicated that the Joint List could support an Eisenkot-led minority government from outside, but would not join it due to differences over Gaza and Lebanon. Abbas, on the other hand, has expressed openness to joining a governing coalition.

The political significance of these parties has also grown with higher turnout among Arab voters. Voters cited rising racism and right-wing rhetoric as concerns, alongside demands for steps on crime, investment, equality and renewed efforts toward peace.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No moon sighting on Karwachauth in Delhi today? IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
No moon sighting on Karwachauth in Delhi? IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no damage reported
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no damage reported
Sheikh Hasina Escape Video: Bangladesh Air Force officer found dead ahead of Awami League leader's return
Bangladesh officer killed for sharing video of Sheikh Hasina fleeing?
Israel Elections: Arab-Palestinian parties to decide fate of Jewish state, become kingmaker
Israel Elections: Arab-Palestinian parties to decide fate of Jewish state
Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP in election: 'Utariye maidaan mein'
Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement