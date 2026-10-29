Israel Elections: Arab-Palestinian parties to decide fate of Jewish state, become kingmaker

The alliance is projected to get 12 seats at present. It is led by Yousef Jabareen, with Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abu Shehadeh representing the constituent parties.

With preliminary results showing 19 seats for Arab-led parties in the 120-seat Knesset, they could play a kingmaker role in Israel's October 27 election. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition bloc led by ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot has reached the 61-seat majority mark.

Focus has shifted to the Joint List, a coalition of three Arab-majority parties, and Ra'am, which is fighting the election on its own. Both parties represent a large section of Israel's Arab population but have different ideological positions and different views on participating in government.

Who are the Arab parties?

The Joint List is an alliance of Hadash, Ta'al and Balad, which agreed to fight the 2026 election together in August 2026 after months of negotiations. It was originally formed in 2015 when four Arab-majority parties, including Ra'am, joined hands to overcome Israel's 3.25% threshold. Ra'am parted ways with the alliance ahead of the 2021 election.

The alliance is projected to get 12 seats at present. It is led by Yousef Jabareen, with Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abu Shehadeh representing the constituent parties.

Hadash: Rooted in socialism and communism, it is an Arab-Jewish political movement advocating equality, Jewish-Arab partnership and peace. Headed by Jabareen, Hadash has long supported cooperation between Arab and Jewish citizens.

Ta'al: The Arab Movement for Renewal, founded by veteran legislator Ahmad Tibi, centres its politics on minority rights, Palestinian issues and practical representation.

Balad: Led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, the National Democratic Assembly advocates Arab national identity and describes Israel as a "state of all its citizens" rather than a state defined primarily by Jewish national identity.

While the parties have common concerns on discrimination, equality, Palestinian rights and conditions in Arab communities, they differ on questions of nationalism, ideology and dealing with Israeli governments.

Ra'am emerges as party willing to be part of ruling coalition

Established in 1996 and rooted in the southern branch of Israel's Islamic Movement, Ra'am, or the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas. The party has adopted a pragmatic line in parliamentary politics, prioritising public services, housing, economic development and tackling crime in Arab communities.

It is currently projected to win seven seats. Its key precedent came in 2021, when it became part of the coalition supporting the Bennett-Lapid government — the first time an Arab party formally participated in an Israeli governing coalition.

Compared to the Joint List, Ra'am has been more open to direct negotiations with Jewish-led parties and to entering government in exchange for policy gains for Arab citizens. Its platform also includes positions on Palestinian statehood and ending the occupation.

The kingmaker factor: Why 19 seats could decide the government

The combined 19 seats of the two parties could determine who forms Israel's next government. Netanyahu's bloc is projected to have 53 seats and Eisenkot's opposition bloc 48, leaving both short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main challenger, has left open the possibility of working with Arab-led parties under conditions that include recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and designating Hamas as an extremist group.

Jabareen has also indicated that the Joint List could support an Eisenkot-led minority government from outside, but would not join it due to differences over Gaza and Lebanon. Abbas, on the other hand, has expressed openness to joining a governing coalition.

The political significance of these parties has also grown with higher turnout among Arab voters. Voters cited rising racism and right-wing rhetoric as concerns, alongside demands for steps on crime, investment, equality and renewed efforts toward peace.