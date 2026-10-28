Israel Election Results: Trump credits his endorsement for Netanyahu's comeback as vote count continues

Donald Trump credits his endorsement for Netanyahu's Israel election comeback as partial results show his bloc leading with 55 seats against the opposition's 49.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his endorsement helped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stage a political comeback in Israel's closely contested general election, even as the counting of votes continues with neither major bloc securing a clear majority.

With 55.4 per cent of votes counted as of 7:43 am local time, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc was projected to secure 55 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party was projected to win 49 seats. The two Arab-led coalitions, the Joint List and Ra'am, were projected to secure 12 and four seats, respectively. The results remain partial and could change as counting progresses. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, will be counted later.

Trump credits endorsement for Netanyahu's performance

Despite the close contest, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to highlight claims that his endorsement had shifted the election momentum in Netanyahu's favour.

The US President shared remarks attributed to Irving C. Schwartz, who suggested that Trump's backing had helped Netanyahu recover from what had appeared to be a possible electoral defeat.

"When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu," Schwartz said in the statement shared by Trump.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after attending a rally in Texas, Trump also suggested that his endorsement had played a role in Netanyahu's electoral performance.

"From exit polls, I'm hearing (Netanyahu) was doing very well. I think when the endorsement went out, it had helped him a lot," Trump said.

However, the partial election results do not establish whether Trump's endorsement influenced voting behaviour.

Netanyahu calls for national right-wing government

Meanwhile, Netanyahu claimed that right-wing parties had secured a "significant, decisive majority" among Jewish voters and those supporting a Jewish state, and called for the formation of a strong national right-wing government.

"We must establish a national, right-wing, strong government. That is what we must do," Netanyahu said.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu also opposed forming a government dependent on Arab parties, which he described as anti-Zionist.

"It is simply forbidden that we should endanger Israel and establish a government that leans on Arab parties that are anti-Zionist," he added.

Netanyahu further alleged that some of these parties supported Hamas and had described Israeli soldiers as "murderers and war criminals".

Meanwhile, the latest projections suggest that neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the main opposition alliance has independently reached the 61-seat threshold required for a majority in Israel's 120-member parliament, the Knesset. While Netanyahu's bloc is projected to win 55 seats, Eisenkot's opposition alliance is expected to secure 49 seats. The projected 16 seats for the two Arab-led coalitions could become significant in potential government formation discussions. However, the final distribution of seats will depend on the remaining vote count.