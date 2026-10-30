Israel Election: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats but misses majority, party claims election 'stolen'

Netanyahu's Likud emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats. Neither the ruling coalition nor the opposition reached the 61 seats required to form a majority, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Vote counting in the Israeli election is complete, with 100% of ballots tallied, as per Israeli media reports. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition bloc won 53 seats, opposition parties secured 48, and Arab parties got 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu's Likud emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats. Neither the ruling coalition nor the opposition reached the 61 seats required to form a majority, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Other results include Yashar with 21 seats, B'Yachad with 12 seats and the Joint List with 11 seats. The Democrats and Ra'am won eight seats each, UTJ, Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma won seven each, and the Religious Zionists and Shas won six each.

Israel election panel completes special ballot count

The Central Elections Committee completed the count of special ballots known as double envelopes on Thursday, stating that the final official results would be released later.

As per Ynet, a total of 5,589,836 votes were recorded from 12,644 polling stations, including 5,564,764 valid votes and 25,072 invalid votes.

How Netanyahu's party reacted

Netanyahu's party, Likud in a post on X alleged that "the elections in Israel were stolen by Arab parties." The party has also shared evidences of election theft with police, the Shin Bet, and the Central Elections Committee. "We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals."

"We demand from the Central Elections Committee an immediate response to investigate these criminal offenses that have severely undermined the integrity of the elections in Israel and the election results. This is a severe blow to Israeli democracy and the voting rights of Israeli citizens. The law enforcement agencies must act with an iron fist and immediately," read the post.

Israeli media reported that members of Netanyahu's party have accused Qatar, a country widely viewed in Israel as a backer of Hamas, the militant group based in Gaza. Qatar promptly denied the accusation, describing it as "ridiculous and dangerous."

The strong performance of Arab-led parties has meanwhile brought renewed debate over Israel's national identity and the inclusion of its Arab citizens in politics. "We have no future here if we do not stop being afraid," said Yair Golan, whose Democrats party supports including Arab-led parties in a coalition government. "We must no longer accept Netanyahu's racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes."

Arab citizens of Israel are mostly descendants of Palestinians who stayed after the state was established in 1948. They frequently encounter discrimination and are often regarded with suspicion because of their advocacy for Palestinian rights. That suspicion grew after the October 7, 2023 attack, although Arab citizens were also among the victims killed and abducted.