Israel develops satellite that will work like a 'smartphone' in space, one of its most advanced features is..., name is...

In a major development following its recent war with Iran, Israel has launched its first fully government-owned and locally-made communication satellite, Dror-1. The move is being seen as a big step towards improving global security, communication systems, and Israel's strategic capabilities.

Dror-1 was launched from Cape Canaveral in the United States aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. It is a geostationary satellite, which means it will remain fixed at a single point 36,000 kilometers above the Earth. This allows it to provide continuous coverage over a specific region.

One of the most advanced features of Dror-1 is its reprogrammable technology. Similar to how settings and apps can be changed on a smartphone, Dror-1 can be updated from the ground in real time. This allows it to shift its communication beam to cover specific areas—useful during wars, natural disasters, or for confidential military communication.

Until now, Israel’s communication satellites, like Amos-6, were developed by private companies and faced technical challenges. Dror-1, on the other hand, is fully funded by the government and developed using 100% domestic technology. Its estimated cost is around Rs 1,670 crore (USD 200 million). With this, Israel has improved its self-reliance in space technology and gained greater control over its strategic communication infrastructure.

Experts believe this launch has a much wider geopolitical impact. Being a sensitive region, any defense or space move by Israel can influence strategies across the Middle East, Europe, America, and even Asia.

Dror-1’s success could inspire similar efforts in other countries and marks a turning point in secure satellite communication.