As many as 620 Palestinian prisoners were set to be released in exchange for the six Israeli hostages on Saturday.

Reports in Israeli Media quoting an unnamed Israeli source suggest that the planned release of 620 Palestinian inmates following today's hostage return is being delayed. According to these reports Israel informed the Palestinian Authority that the release is being pushed to 20:00 local time.

The above-mentioned Israeli source quoted said "Regarding the delay in the release of the terrorists -- following the conclusion of security consultation (by the Prime Minister tonight), a decision will be made regarding the next steps, and the completion of the return of hostages' remains at this stage".

Following earlier handovers, the U.N. and Red Cross have criticised the escort of five of the six hostages released on Saturday as being inhumane, as armed, masked militants led them in front of a crowd.



(With inputs from ANI/TPS)