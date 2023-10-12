Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel Defence Forces launch airstrikes overnight across Gaza, killing senior Hamas official

The IDF struck his home, which was used to store maritime weaponry that would have been used to attack Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces announced that that it had successfully targeted a senior Hamas naval forces official Mohammed Abu Shamala on Thursday overnight as it carried out a night of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The IDF struck his home, which was used to store maritime weaponry that would have been used to attack Israel. On Thursday overnight, the IDF fighter jets launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip and targeted Hamas' elite fighting unit Nakhba, which spearheaded the mass infiltration from the Strip on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

According to the Israel Air Force, the "Nakhba" force consists of terrorists selected by senior Hamas officials whose mission is to carry out terrorist operations such as ambushes, raids, sabotage operations, anti-tank and rocket fire, sniping, camouflage and tunnel penetration.

The Israeli military attacked several operational headquarters from which Hamas organised the terrorist encroachment into the territory of Israel. Moreover, the Israeli Air Force shared on its social media 'X', updating that on Thursday, the air force launched a wave of "tree attacks" with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of the Hamas organization by attacking operational headquarters which were used by Hamas operatives.

Earlier today, IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus said that the IAF has been striking a lot of targets in various neighbourhoods in Gaza. "We are prioritizing striking commanders, and senior officials in Hamas... whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of the senior Hamas officials or military commanders, we strike in that location, IDF spokesperson emphasized.

Additionally, noting the current situation of Gaza, he said that the place where Hamas has the infrastructure, whether it is financial, construction, or commander control, intelligence, research and development...whatever it is, "if it belongs to Hamas, we are striking it and that's what going on in Gaza strip today."

Furthermore, he said, "We are deployed in significant numbers, strength and capabilities on the southern part of the border and we are very vigilant to any attempt by Hezbollah."

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas. According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes in Gaza, according to the CNN report.