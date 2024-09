World

Israel conducts strike in Beirut targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The airstrikes followed soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of a massive Israeli air strike in a Beirut suburb on Friday (September 27, 2024), leading Israeli television networks reported. The airstrikes followed soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

