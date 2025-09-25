Israel: Car explodes in Tel Aviv, leaving several injured, here's what we know so far

The incident comes just months after a series of explosions in February, when three empty buses were blown off using explosives near Tel Aviv, with authorities classifying those blasts as a "terror attack." No casualties were reported in that attack. Read on to know more on this.

A car exploded in Tel Aviv city, Israel on Thursday (September 25), injuring several people, Reuters reported citing local media. The cause of the explosion has not been determined as yet. The incident comes just months after a series of explosions in February, when three empty buses were blown off using explosives near Tel Aviv, with authorities classifying those blasts as a "terror attack." No casualties were reported in that attack.

What happened in Tel Aviv?

Thursday's incident took place on a major thoroughfare in southern Tel Aviv, and a 46-year-old man was injured, according to a report by The Times of Israel. Police officials and firefighters were at the scene of the blast, which occurred on La Guardia Street in the city's Yad Eliyahu neighborhood. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital, the report said.

Similar attack earlier this year

Videos from the scene of the blast in Tel Aviv showed fire and thick smoke billowing above the road. In February, three explosive devices detonated inside empty buses near southern Tel Aviv. Israeli responders later discovered additional explosives on two other buses, which had not gone off. Police confirmed that all five bombs used in the February attack were identical and equipped with timers, pointing to a coordinated strike. After the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to intensify raids across the West Bank.