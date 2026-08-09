Israel cancels military leave amid Iran tensions: What is Netanyahu planning?

Israel cancels all military leave as tensions with Iran surge again, fuelling speculation over a possible fresh Israeli strike. Here's what happened.

Israel's military has reportedly cancelled all leave, hinting that PM Benjamin Netanyahu is all set for a fresh wave of strikes on Iran. As per a report by Israel's Channel 13, PM Netanyahu is making preparations for a possible military unilateral action against Tehran, concluding that the United States is no longer willing to continue the war on Tel Aviv's terms. Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper arrived in Israel for a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Eyal Zamir amid surging military activities in the Middle East.

Why did Israel cancel military leaves?

The cancellation of military leaves has captivated the attention of many as Israel took a similar step on February 26, two days ahead of launching its first strikes on Iran, which killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Channel 13 report further states that the IDF had told CENTCOM that Israel does not require approval from the US to launch a war against Iran.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the US is trying to find a way to reduce the conflict in the region. Gen Dan Caine is reportedly looking for an 'off ramp' and believes that airstrikes alone may not be enough to defeat Iran.

On the other hand, Israel believes that the efforts to find a diplomatic solution have reached a stalemate, which is why Tel Aviv is keeping the option of further escalation against Tehran open.

The timing for possible fresh strikes by Israel is also important for Netanyahu, as he is set to contest elections in October, and a successful military operation in the coming days will surely give me an extra edge over his opponents.