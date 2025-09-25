Israel bombs refugee camp, 85 killed across Gaza Strip, women and children among dead

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet
WORLD
Israel pressed ahead with its relentless attacks on a wide area of Gaza Strip despite calls for a ceasefire from world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
Amid calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and back-channel talks for a ceasefire, Israel continued bombing different locations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing 85 people, most of them civilians. According to Al Jazeera, at least 12 people, including seven women and two children, were killed when Israel targeted a stadium sheltering displaced families in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City. Israel bombed al-Ahli Stadium, which has been converted into a makeshift refuge for Palestinians fleeing the area. Those killed in the attack included women and children. According to the BBC, Israel bombed the building and tents sheltering displaced families near Firas market in Gaza City's central Daraj neighbourhood. The attack was carried out Wednesday night.
The attack has come at a time when the 80th UNGA meeting is being held. In a scathing attack on the Jewish state, the world body warned that Tel Aviv is “inflicting terror on the Palestinian population of Gaza City and forcing tens of thousands to flee”. However, Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said that Palestinians were being pushed southward “for their safety”. Rejecting its claim, a UN commission of inquiry has said that Israeli actions are aimed at establishing permanent control over Gaza and ensuring a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel.
Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled Gaza City, where a famine was confirmed last month by a UN-backed body. However, hundreds of thousands more remain there amid dire humanitarian conditions as the health and other essential services collapse.
Meanwhile, scores of world leaders have condemned Israel for killing the innocent civilians, including women and children. Addressing the UNGA meeting, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "If you have no sympathy for human pain, the name of human you cannot pertain. Those criminals who bully by murdering children are not worthy of the name ‘human being,’ and they shall never prove to be trustworthy partners." Echoing the sentiments, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said, "We stand firmly with the people of Gaza, its children and women and all peoples facing violations and aggression. We call for an immediate end to the war."
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has met some Arab and Muslim leaders and worked out a tentative peace plan. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump had presented a "21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza" to a group of Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.