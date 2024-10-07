Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel bombards Lebanon on Hamas attack anniversary, Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missiles, tension escalates

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel bombards Lebanon on Hamas attack anniversary, Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missiles, tension escalates

Israel bombards Lebanon on Hamas attack anniversary, Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missiles, tension escalates

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeWorld

World

Israel bombards Lebanon on Hamas attack anniversary, Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missiles, tension escalates

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, one person was injured as a result of a rocket impact in Tiberias following a barrage launched from Lebanon.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Israel bombards Lebanon on Hamas attack anniversary, Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missiles, tension escalates
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa Sunday night, causing casualties, the group said in a statement. "In response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance launched on Sunday evening a salvo of 'Fadi 1' missiles at the Carmel base south of Haifa," said the statement.

"The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend Lebanon and its proud, oppressed people and will not hesitate to do its duty to deter the enemy from its arrogance and aggression," it added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that following the sirens that sounded late Sunday in the upper Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as falling in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several casualties were reported due to rocket strikes in the city of Haifa and Tiberias, Israeli media reported.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, one person was injured as a result of a rocket impact in Tiberias following a barrage launched from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, at least eight people were reportedly evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for medical treatment following the rocket attack.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an intensive attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Fuelling a Decade of Growth: Insights on the Rise of India's Mutual Fund Industry with Yaseen Sahar

Fuelling a Decade of Growth: Insights on the Rise of India's Mutual Fund Industry with Yaseen Sahar

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement