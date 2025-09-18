Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details

Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants after one IPL season – Here’s why

After US President Donald Trump, his ex-friend Elon Musk REACTS to Jimmy Kimmel late night show being pulled off, says:‘ Disgusting…’

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly rejected claims about Israel's link to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. In a video statement on X, Netanyahu described the allegation as a 'monstrous big lie'. Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10. Suspect Tyler Robinson has been charged with his murder.

Netanyahu rejects Israel's link to Charlie Kirk's killing

"Somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie, that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's horrific murder," Netanyahu said in a video statement. He added, "Charlie Kirk was a great man. He deserves honour, not lies."

Quoting German Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels, Netanyahu said: "The bigger the lie, the faster it will spread. Well, somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder. This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous."

READ | Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

The Israeli PM praised Kirk as a dedicated supporter of Israel and a defender of freedom. He highlighted Kirk's love for Israel and the Jewish people. "This is insane, it is false, it is outrageous. Charlie Kirk was a giant, a once-in-a-century talent who defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu’s response comes after MAGA commentators have claimed Kirk was privately far more critical of Netanyahu’s Israeli government than he let on publicly.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case
Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar arrested in rape case
Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'
Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing
CEA Nageswaran claims India's tariff issues with US may be resolved in...; reciprocal tariffs might come down to...
CEA Nageswaran claims India's tariff issues with US may be resolved in...
Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here
Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha recipe
CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'
CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE