Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly rejected claims about Israel's link to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. In a video statement on X, Netanyahu described the allegation as a 'monstrous big lie'. Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10. Suspect Tyler Robinson has been charged with his murder.

Netanyahu rejects Israel's link to Charlie Kirk's killing

"Somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie, that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's horrific murder," Netanyahu said in a video statement. He added, "Charlie Kirk was a great man. He deserves honour, not lies."

Quoting German Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels, Netanyahu said: "The bigger the lie, the faster it will spread. Well, somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder. This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous."

READ | Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

The Israeli PM praised Kirk as a dedicated supporter of Israel and a defender of freedom. He highlighted Kirk's love for Israel and the Jewish people. "This is insane, it is false, it is outrageous. Charlie Kirk was a giant, a once-in-a-century talent who defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu’s response comes after MAGA commentators have claimed Kirk was privately far more critical of Netanyahu’s Israeli government than he let on publicly.