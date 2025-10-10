Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 24 hours?

Israel begins pulling troops from Gaza as Trump-brokered ceasefire takes effect. Hamas confirms US-backed guarantees that the war is over.

In what may be called the beginning of a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip, Israel has begun withdrawing its troops from certain parts of the area. Local reports suggest the troops have pulled back from the north-western outskirts of Gaza City and retreated eastwards. Israeli media too have reported that the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has begun to pull back in parts of the territory. Quoting a senior official within Gaza's civil defence agency, news agency AFP has reported that military vehicles have also pulled back from parts of Khan Younis.

IDF to return to predetermined area

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office announced that the troops would withdraw to a point where it has 53% control of the Gaza Strip. US President Donald Trump has also said that the troops would pull back to a pre-determined line.

The BBC has reported that hundreds of people are praying at the so-called Hostage Square in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, anticipating the return of their men and women.

(People at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel)

Ceasefire agreement gets implemented.

According to the ceasefire deal agreed upon by the two sides, all hostilities must end soon. The IDF is most likely to complete the withdrawal to the predetermined line within 24 hours. The troops are not to return to the areas they have left. The partial withdrawal marks the first visible signs of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, introduced by Donald Trump. It was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the US. In yet another sign of peace, the Hamas-run Palestine Civil Defence has urged Gazans to avoid areas where Israeli troops have been present.

What may happen now?

As the Israeli cabinet has endorsed the ceasefire agreement, the troop withdrawal has begun, which should be completed in 24 hours. The deal should be signed now. According to the deal, hostages should be released within 72 hours of the pullout. Israel is expected to release all Hamas fighters serving life sentences and about 1,700 people taken into custody after October 7, 2023. It should be completed by Monday or Tuesday.

In a major development, Hamas's exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, confirmed to have received guarantees from the US and mediators that the war was over.