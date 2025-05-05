WORLD
Israel plans to take full control of Gaza, displace Palestinians southward, and continue military pressure on Hamas amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Israel’s security Cabinet has approved a new military plan to take full control of the Gaza Strip and remain there for an undefined period. This move is part of Israel’s strategy to put pressure on Hamas to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire, but only on Israel’s terms. According to two Israeli officials, the plan also includes pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians toward southern Gaza, further worsening the already severe humanitarian conditions in the region. These officials spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of military planning.
On Sunday, Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, announced that tens of thousands of reserve soldiers are being called up. He said the army would expand its operations across more areas of Gaza and continue targeting Hamas’ infrastructure. Currently, Israel already controls about half of Gaza, including border buffer zones and three corridors that stretch across the strip from east to west. These military zones have trapped Palestinians into smaller and more overcrowded spaces as fighting continues.
Since early March, Israel has also blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. This blockade has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises the region has faced, with widespread hunger, looting, and desperation among the 2.3 million residents of Gaza. Despite international concerns, the blockade remains in place.
Israeli airstrikes resumed on March 18 and have since killed more than 2,600 people, according to local Palestinian health officials. Many of the victims are reported to be women and children. Meanwhile, attempts at brokering a new ceasefire have repeatedly failed. Israel insists that the war will not end until Hamas is completely defeated, while Hamas demands that any deal must lead to the end of hostilities.
The war originally began when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and capturing about 250 hostages. Israel says 59 hostages remain in Gaza, though about 35 of them are believed to be dead.
So far, more than 52,000 people have died in Gaza due to Israel’s offensive, as reported by Palestinian health officials, who do not separate civilian deaths from those of militants. Over 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times, and the territory now resembles a devastated wasteland.
After Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir joins hands with Bhushan Kumar for this project, says 'it’s a movement...'
Russia's Putin calls PM Modi, extends full support to India in fight against terrorism
Israel approves full Gaza takeover plan as war with Hamas escalates
Adnan Sami claims Pakistani boys told him he 'left in good time', criticised Pakistani army: 'We also want to...'
'Sonu Nigam insulted our language': Kannada film and music industry demands complete ban on singer
SHOCKING! 2 teens kill each other after fight over 'who gets tandoori roti first' at wedding
Met Gala 2025: When, where to watch fashion's biggest night live in India
More trouble for Samay Raina, SC issues notice to YouTuber, 4 others for insensitive remarks against persons with disability: 'Show up or face...'
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 Result TODAY; first prize Rs 1 crore
Days after Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani MP reveals which country will he go to if war breaks out with India, not US, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, it is...
India fires diplomatic salvo! Strategy to take on Pakistan in UNSC on Pahalgam attack, New Delhi takes THIS step...
Elon Musk changes name to 'Groklon Rust' on X, sparks social media debate, netizens think hidden meaning behind this move is...
Delhi to Pune in just 20 hours: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to cut travel time between these two cities, check route, distance, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be...
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par first look poster unveiled, these 10 actors to make debut
Meet Ajit Jain who worked as salesman, lost job, now right-hand man of world’s 6th richest, his net worth is...
Meet India’s youngest IITian, farmer's son who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, got job at Apple, he is now…
India shuts down Salal Dam on Chenab River in wake of Pahalgam attack; water levels fall in Reasi
Economic 'surgical attack' on Pakistan! Islamic nation to starve of funds as India may take THIS step at IMF
Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani's first pic from NYC steals spotlight, Sidharth Malhotra's adorable gesture wins hearts
Big tension for Pakistan, Defence Secretary meets PM Modi days after Pahalgam terror attack, briefs him on...
Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid House Arrest web show controversy: Report
Meet wife of Indian billionaire who had to sell his Rs 12000 crore company for just Rs 74, her profession is..., her husband is...
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall today, temperature to fall to...
Big blow to Kavya Maran's SRH in the middle of IPL, this key player ruled out due to..., 22-year-old cricketer to replace him
Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut outfit has 'Bengal Tiger' connection? Sabyasachi shares big hint
Meet 'father of atomic bomb' who was deeply influenced by Bhagavad Gita, has this link with Albert Einstein, once considered ending his life due to..., his name is...
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan meets sith major car accident in Ahmedabad, hospitalised
Not Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, this is the happiest country in the world, where Indians can also study, top university is...
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam at 22 without coaching in first attempt, secured AIR..., her parents are...
Indians use VPN to access Pakistan star Hania Aamir's Instagram account, actress reacts: 'Ro doongi'
This train to cut travel time between Delhi and Rajasthan soon, check project cost, stoppages and other details
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE results declared at mahahsscboard.in; 91.88% passing percentage
Bharti Singh swears by this ayurvedic drink to control diabetes naturally, know how to make it at home
IPL 2025: KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane achieves major milestone, beats Chris Gayle to join Virat Kohli in this elite list
Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra joins pregnant Kiara Advani ahead of her debut
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2025 DECLARED: Know how to check Gujarat Board Class 12 result online
Meet man who once studied in IIT Kanpur, raised Rs 120 crore for startup, but now struggling to pay rent due to...
This Muslim country offers to mediate between India-Pakistan as tensions rise after Pahalgam terror attack, it is...
Met Gala 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump not on guest list? Report claims...
Pakistan's tallest building is located in this city, no match for Dubai's Burj Khalifa, height is..., name is...
Prakash Raj says 'can't ban film unless it's porn' amid Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal release in India
Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan is getting Rs 1800000 per month from this bank for..., in five years the amount will jump to...
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' as heavy rains, thunderstorms expected this week, check detailed forecast here
Viral video: Angry Rakhee Gulzar almost slaps director, netizens say she is 'next Jaya Bachchan'
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 date, time: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results TODAY, know how to download scorecard
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood is ‘chor’, slams Hindi film industry: 'Aur usse bhi pathetic yeh...'
After Rishabh Pant loses his bat and wicket on same delivery, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction goes viral, watch
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares good news, says 'work on station walls has...'
Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on all foreign films produced outside US
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 outfit dilemma: Singer asks fans for suggestions ‘Ki paiye fer?’
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu sets world record with 15-hour press conference: Why is opposition demanding apology from him?
IPL 2025: Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni, opens up on why CSK legend gave bowling to Khaleel Ahmed in 19th over against RCB
Rajnath Singh's big hint amid tension with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack: 'What you desire will...'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 THIS week? Know how to check CBSE Board class 10, 12 results online
'Stay away from...': Harshardhan Rane reacts after Babil Khan slams Bollywood, calls out Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in viral video
Viral video: Prakash Raj calls PM Narendra Modi 'useless, shameless, heartless' for this reason, divided netizens say 'villain on reel...'
Meet farmer’s son from Chhapra, who studied at IIT Delhi, worked with leading brands, later built Rs 5800 crore startup
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
This is Mukesh Ambani’s favourite food, it’s a...; it costs Rs...
Viral video: Girl's stunning dance moves to 'Uyi Amma' break the internet, netizens say 'better than real song'
Meet man who left IIT Bombay, later earned Rs 286 crore in 150 days, now runs...
Viral video: Travel vlogger films peacock demonstrating beautiful dance to woo peahen, leaves netizens in awe! WATCH
Meet IPS officer, daughter of an ex-MP, once a Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC on her first attempt with AIR...
Meet world's highest-paid CEO who receives nine-figure pay package, not Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala expecting their first child? Here's what we know
Raid 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer scores huge jump on Sunday, earns Rs 85 crore worldwide
IPL 2025, PBKS vs LSG: Prabhsimran, Arshdeep Singh shine as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs
Meet Indian billionaire whose airline went bankrupt, once filed case against Ratan Tata, still has Rs 46517 crore net worth, he is...
IndiGo passenger behaves inappropriately with cabin crew, handed over to security personnel: 'Unruly'
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history against Sri Lanka; joins Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma in elite list
'Dharmendra bahut hi dirty..': Meet actress who spilled secret about Sholay actor, called Sanjeev Kumar her favorite co-star, she's Rajesh Khanna's...
Pakistan announces ban on trade with India in tit-for-tat move
KKR vs RR: Andre Russell creates history at Eden Gardens, becomes 3rd batter to achieve THIS special T20 milestone
Poorva Choudhary, who secured AIR 533 in UPSC exam 2024, lands in major controversy due to..., her RAS officer father clarifies and says...
World's biggest iceberg A23a captured from space, twice the size of London, now breaking apart due to...
Rajnath Singh's first public remarks over Pahalgam horror: 'What you desire will certainly happen'
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run in thriller
Little girl fearlessly descends 50-feet high staircase using her hands, leaves internet in disbelief! WATCH viral video
Air India, other airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights after Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion airport
'Stop looking for drama' Siddhant Chaturvedi backs Babil Khan after his meltdown video went viral, Raghav Juyal shuts down gossipmongers
Viral video: Rajasthan flute artist’s 'Teri Mitti' performance at Raipur Airport touches hearts
IPL 2025: Riyan Parag smashes 6 sixes in a row vs KKR; joins Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja in elite list
Sania Mirza opens up on parenthood after divorce with Shoaib Malik: 'It is never 50-50'
A collab between Deepika Padukone, Jaya Bachchan? Viral video will make your day, WATCH
This actor grew up in red light area, was a professor for five years, later did 300 films, he made Govinda a star, was ignored in his final days, he is..
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, WATCH
Meet Indian genius who has joined the largest high IQ society at age of 7, aspires to become NASA astronaut
Viral video: Parents beat son, girlfriend after catching them eating noodles in Kanpur
Irfan Pathan shuts Virat Kohli's strike rate critics with 'true champion' verdict
MS Dhoni to play IPL 2026? CSK skipper's coach drops major hint
Sameera Reddy’s trainer reveals how she lost stubborn weight; here’s her fitness routine
'Time has arrived...': Warren Buffett makes major announcement after 55 years as Berkshire Hathaway CEO
ICICI, Axis, Bank of Baroda, other top banks face THIS major action by Reserve Bank of India
VIRAL: Techie's exit over manager’s comment costs Rs 2.5 crore loss to company; here's how
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 on May 6? Board says viral letter is FAKE; details inside
SHOCKING! 3-year-old made to fast until death in Jain ritual advised by monk; Here's what happened
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in brown silk co-ord ahead of Met Gala 2025, check price
IPL 2025: Playoffs qualification scenario for all teams after RCB vs CSK match
Babil Khan's family admits he had 'difficult days', calls his viral crying video 'widely misinterpreted': 'His mention of Arjun, Ananya came from..'
Saif Ali Khan issues statement after apologising to Taimur for Adipurush: 'Tim said, next time you should..'