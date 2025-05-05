Israel plans to take full control of Gaza, displace Palestinians southward, and continue military pressure on Hamas amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s security Cabinet has approved a new military plan to take full control of the Gaza Strip and remain there for an undefined period. This move is part of Israel’s strategy to put pressure on Hamas to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire, but only on Israel’s terms. According to two Israeli officials, the plan also includes pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians toward southern Gaza, further worsening the already severe humanitarian conditions in the region. These officials spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of military planning.

On Sunday, Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, announced that tens of thousands of reserve soldiers are being called up. He said the army would expand its operations across more areas of Gaza and continue targeting Hamas’ infrastructure. Currently, Israel already controls about half of Gaza, including border buffer zones and three corridors that stretch across the strip from east to west. These military zones have trapped Palestinians into smaller and more overcrowded spaces as fighting continues.

Since early March, Israel has also blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. This blockade has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises the region has faced, with widespread hunger, looting, and desperation among the 2.3 million residents of Gaza. Despite international concerns, the blockade remains in place.

Israeli airstrikes resumed on March 18 and have since killed more than 2,600 people, according to local Palestinian health officials. Many of the victims are reported to be women and children. Meanwhile, attempts at brokering a new ceasefire have repeatedly failed. Israel insists that the war will not end until Hamas is completely defeated, while Hamas demands that any deal must lead to the end of hostilities.

The war originally began when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and capturing about 250 hostages. Israel says 59 hostages remain in Gaza, though about 35 of them are believed to be dead.

So far, more than 52,000 people have died in Gaza due to Israel’s offensive, as reported by Palestinian health officials, who do not separate civilian deaths from those of militants. Over 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times, and the territory now resembles a devastated wasteland.