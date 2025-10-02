Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'

Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy

Abhishek Sharma celebrates sister Komal Sharma's wedding festivities, dances to Bhangra beats with Yuvraj Singh | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s p

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, announced that the army is “tightening the siege” around Gaza City, separating it off from the rest of the region as it increases military offensive against Hamas. The IDF has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the South.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?
Amid the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump, Israel is continuing to tighten its grip over Gaza
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing war, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that the army is “tightening the siege” around Gaza City, separating it off from the rest of the region as it increases military offensive against Hamas. The statement is a sharp response to the ongoing peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which Hamas said it will most likely reject.

The difference suggests a possible fallout of the peace plan. Katz also said that the country would expand operational control over the Netzarim corridor, a military road stretching east to west across Gaza, to the Mediterranean coast. The forces worked to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area. He also said the move would seize Gaza City completely, which, according to the country, is Hamas’s “last stronghold.”

What is Benjamin Netanyahu's plan?

“This will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and anyone leaving it south will be forced to pass through the IDF’s checkpoints,” he said. He also warned residents that if they did not evacuate, they would be considered “terrorists and supporters of terror.”

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the south trying to move north. Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF's 99th "Ha'Bazak" (Lightning, res.) Infantry Division began focused ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip to strengthen and maintain operational control on the Netzarim axis.

Amid the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump, Israel is continuing to tighten its grip over Gaza through its Defense Forces while Hamas is considering the 20-point peace framework. Talking to the BBC over the issue, a senior Hamas official said that the group had “serious concerns” about the peace deal, according to which Hamas must disarm and abandon its weapons stockpile and must agree with the deployment of an International Stabilization Force inside Gaza.

Hamas has yet to confirm its opinion on the Gaza peace plan, but Israel has agreed to Donald Trump’s deal which he described as a potential breakthrough. The US President warned Hamas has only “three or four days” to agree or face what he called “a very sad end.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., household cooking gas rates...
Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'
Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree doesn't 'deserve' to win Rise and Fall
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predict
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, 
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE