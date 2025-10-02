Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, announced that the army is “tightening the siege” around Gaza City, separating it off from the rest of the region as it increases military offensive against Hamas. The IDF has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the South.

The difference suggests a possible fallout of the peace plan. Katz also said that the country would expand operational control over the Netzarim corridor, a military road stretching east to west across Gaza, to the Mediterranean coast. The forces worked to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area. He also said the move would seize Gaza City completely, which, according to the country, is Hamas’s “last stronghold.”

What is Benjamin Netanyahu's plan?

“This will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and anyone leaving it south will be forced to pass through the IDF’s checkpoints,” he said. He also warned residents that if they did not evacuate, they would be considered “terrorists and supporters of terror.”

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the south trying to move north. Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF's 99th "Ha'Bazak" (Lightning, res.) Infantry Division began focused ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip to strengthen and maintain operational control on the Netzarim axis.

Amid the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump, Israel is continuing to tighten its grip over Gaza through its Defense Forces while Hamas is considering the 20-point peace framework. Talking to the BBC over the issue, a senior Hamas official said that the group had “serious concerns” about the peace deal, according to which Hamas must disarm and abandon its weapons stockpile and must agree with the deployment of an International Stabilization Force inside Gaza.

Hamas has yet to confirm its opinion on the Gaza peace plan, but Israel has agreed to Donald Trump’s deal which he described as a potential breakthrough. The US President warned Hamas has only “three or four days” to agree or face what he called “a very sad end.”