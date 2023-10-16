Headlines

Israel announces plan to evacuate residents from 28 communities along Lebanon border amid war

ANI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Israel on Monday announced it will evacuate people living in the north of the country in the area up to two kilometres from the border from Lebanon and relocate them to state-funded guest houses.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of Israel's Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Defence Forces announced the implementation of a plan.

The IDF in a statement posted on X stated that 28 communities have been included in the plan that has been approved by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, according to the statement posted by Israeli Defence Forces. The IDF noted that the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities regarding the decision.

It further said, "A short while ago, the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities on to the decision. The plan will be implemented by the heads of the local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense. The 28 communities included in the plan are: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma'ayan Baruch, Bara'm, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir'on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu'a, Ya'ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari't, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi."

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force took to X to state that it had attacked the military infrastructure of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to the shooting that was carried out in Israeli territory on Sunday morning.

At least one civilian was killed yesterday after six anti-tank guided missiles were fired towards an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, according to The Times of Israel. Nine rockets were further also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north, and adjacent towns. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

IDF called Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a "direct enemy" of Israel and a threat to the entire world.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "Yahya Sinwar is a direct enemy of the State of Israel and his genocidal terrorist organization--Hamas--is a threat to the entire world."

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces showed some of the confiscated weapons used by Hamas to kill Israelis. The IDF asserted that they would see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza.

In the video, the Israeli soldier said, "All the munitions that you see in here is about approximately 20 per cent of what Hamas terrorists brought on their vehicles. You can see different kinds of shape charges, rockets, RPGs, grenades, all kinds of stuff around here."

"You can see by the amount of munitions, the medical equipment and food that they brought with them that they were prepared for a long term in a villages. You can see by the symbols on all the equipment that everything is homemade of Hamas, homemade production," he added.

Sharing the video on X, the Israel Defence Forces stated, "These confiscated weapons are only 20 per cent of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis. In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza." 

