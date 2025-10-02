Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’

Israel has launched new allegations against Hamas as it claimed that its forces found documents which suggest that Hamas has “direct involvement” in both funding and functioning of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’
Global Sumud Flotilla
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Israel has launched new allegations against Hamas as it claimed that its forces found documents which suggest that Hamas has “direct involvement” in both funding and functioning of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian maritime initiative launched in July 2025 to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, which the country’s forces intercepted on Wednesday. According to the Israeli forces, the documents suggest otherwise.  

What is Global Sumud Flotilla? 

It is part of the humanitarian mission that is meant to send food and medicine to Palestinians living in Gaza under Israeli blockade. It consists of over 40 ships with a capacity of more than 500 participants from 44 countries, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela. Israel says the documents reveal a very different story. 

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in its official statement, claimed that the documents which were recovered in Gaza showed a link between the flotilla and Hamas’s foreign arm, the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians (PCPA). The ministry further said that the organisation was established in 2018, and “functions as Hamas’ representative body abroad, operating de facto as Hamas’ embassies.” Israel had designated the PCPA as a terrorist group in 2021, describing it as a branch of Hamas that looks like civilians from the outside but helps build demonstrations, marches, and flotillas against Israel. 

In its allegations, the foreign ministry further said that Hamas functions inside Gaza directly, and “Hamas Abroad” is a terrorist group’s overseas operations outside the Strip, with the PCPA serving as the key structure for such campaigns. 

Flotilla Organisers Reject Allegations 

Reacting to Israel’s allegations, Flotilla organisers rejected these statements and clarified that their operations are meant for humanity. They further said their vessels carried food, medicine, and other life-saving supplies, and blamed Israel of “illegally intercepting and boarding” the fleet in international waters. The Global Sumud flotilla departed from Spain in September, and its organisers called the move an act of solidarity to “break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.” Ships including the Alma, Sirius, and Adara were among those intercepted. 

Greta Thunberg’s detention 

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla and detained Greta Thunberg, among others. She was on board the lead vessel, Alma, of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a 44-ship fleet with approximately 500 activists. Confirming her detention, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video of Thunberg on Wednesday, stating that she and her companions were "safe and healthy." 

