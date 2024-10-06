Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Earlier, on October 1, a mass shooting occurred in Tel Aviv, Israel. A separate shooting in Jaffa resulted in multiple casualties, with Israeli police confirming eight fatalities and seven injuries

A terror attack at Beersheba's central bus station in Israel on Sunday left one person dead and 10 others injured, as confirmed by Israeli police. The assailant was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency service, reported that its paramedics were treating nine individuals with various injuries. One person was in moderate-to-serious condition, four sustained moderate injuries, and three had minor injuries. All of them were transported to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for further care. This marks the second mass shooting in Israel within a week.

