Islamophobia In US: Trump blames Islam, migration for unrest in France, says, 'They want to control country'

Trump blamed France's student protests on mass migration and Islam, saying Islam wants to take over France, even as 250,000 people protested for better school conditions.

US President Donald Trump attributed the mass student protests in France to mass migration and Islam, claiming that Islam is attempting to take over the country. His remarks were made on Truth Social amidst widespread protests, with 250,000 participants advocating for improved school facilities, additional teachers, and better conditions, some of which escalated into confrontations with security forces.

Trump said the protests are not about schools

"What's happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn't about schools; this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" he wrote. The French government has not officially replied to his post.

Trump's stand on European migration

Trump and his administration attribute Europe's social issues mainly to migration, urging Europe to close its borders and warning of a perceived civilisational decline. This perspective aligns with far-right parties in Europe. Influential figures in Trump's MAGA movement are leveraging the recent protests in France to discuss immigration in the US, sharing videos of the unrest. Trump ally Glenn Beck said on Monday that the "riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West."

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Focus on US midterm elections

The upcoming tough midterm elections in the US will determine control of Congress, with Republicans focusing on migration and anti-transgender rhetoric due to fears of losing power amid Trump's unpopularity and the Iran war. Immigration is expected to be a key campaign issue, a topic Trump has emphasised since his first term. Meanwhile, a student movement in France has evolved from local concerns to a national protest, prompting government discussions with student groups to address conditions and lessen unrest.