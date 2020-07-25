Islamic State working with 'network of supporters' in Maldives: UNSC Report

A team of United Nations Security Council in its report has said that the Islamic State (IS) is working in the Maldives with a "network of supporters". The monitoring team of the UNSC's 1,267 committee which is responsible for listing global terrorists in its reports to President of the council highlighted IS's role in the Indian Ocean Island country.

The report said, "The monitoring team was informed that ISIL-K works with a network of supporters in the Maldives"

On the 15th of April, five government speedboats were damaged in an arson attack in Mahibadhoo harbour in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The IS claimed it to be the first attack in the country.

The UNSC report said, "according to member state information, the attack was a retaliation against government investigations into extremism and drug trafficking". Adding, "member states remain concerned about the radicalisation and recruitment in the Maldives"

The attack was extensively covered in the IS media network in South Asia. The responsibility of the attack was taken via Al Naba, which is IS's weekly newsletter. The claim of responsibility was even translated to Dhivehi.