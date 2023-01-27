Islamic State leader Bilal al-Sudani killed by US military in Somalia

File Photo

US officials announced on Thursday that the United States killed a top commander of Islamic State (ISIS) in northern Somalia. An unnamed source told Reuters that the operation killed the US-identified commander of ISIS in Somalia, Bilal al-Sudani, and around ten of his accomplices.

After getting consent from President Joe Biden earlier this week, officials announced the operation had just been finished.

The official stated that the killing of al-Sudani occurred due to "hostile force's retaliation," even though US soldiers were prepared to take him.

No American service members or civilians were killed during the operation, however one service member was injured when an American military dog bit them.

The second government representative said the United States has alerted two counterterrorism allies, including the government of Somalia.

It is uncommon for the United States to launch a military campaign against ISIS in Somalia, since previous operations have focused on al-Shabaab, the country's leading terrorist organisation. U.S. troops carried out an airstrike in Syria just before the end of 2016 that claimed the lives of two high-ranking members of ISIS.

American troops have been helping the Somali government combat the Shabaab insurgents for quite some time now, mostly via frequent aircraft attacks.

A US station in Djibouti, to the north of Somalia, is suspected of serving as the staging ground for some of these operations.

Between 2017 and 2020, the number of US airstrikes in Somalia increased to the dozens annually, and this was accompanied by two to four ground operations each year.

National security think tank New America found that since Biden took office in 2021, the number of air strikes has decreased to 16 in 2022, while there have been no ground strikes reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)