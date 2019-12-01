Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

Headlines

Meet woman who runs Rs 3,18,000 crore company, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

India's Asia Cup squad to be announced on August 21, Rahul Dravid to be part of meeting

'Aapka famous chappal nikal...': Kareena Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper in front of her, video goes viral

Congress president Kharge forms new CWC, includes Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot in new team

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

India's Asia Cup squad to be announced on August 21, Rahul Dravid to be part of meeting

'Aapka famous chappal nikal...': Kareena Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper in front of her, video goes viral

8 ways to add ghee in your diet for weight loss

5 legends who were never appointed Team India captain

Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: His craziest physical transformations on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

'Aapka famous chappal nikal...': Kareena Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper in front of her, video goes viral

'So lucky to have you': Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic gets her face inked on arm, actress reacts

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

HomeWorld

World

Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

The IS did not provide any evidence to support their claim.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 08:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terrorist attack, saying that it was carried out by one of their fighters, the group's Amaq news agency stated.

However, they did not provide any evidence to support their claim.

The group claimed that they attacked countries that were part of a coalition fighting the terror outfit in different parts of the world.

On Friday, two people died and three people were injured in a stabbing incident on London Bridge.

A man and a woman were killed in the attack, while, two women and a man were injured and still remains in the hospital.

The attack happened at the Fishmongers' Hall, on the London Bridge where a conference was being held on Prison Rehabilitation.

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner of London Neil Basu said that the attack began inside the building and then continued onto the bridge.

The attacker was restrained by bystanders, who was then shot dead by police officers after they reached the spot. The police said that the suspect was wearing a hoax suicide vest, and brandishing knives.

Later it was found out that the man behind the attack was a convicted terrorist named Usman Khan. He was arrested in 2010 for conspiring and raising funds for several terror-related activities including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange. After spending eight years in jail, the suspect was released in 2018 on parole.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services for their immense bravery in responding to the terrorist attack. He also sent his condolences to the families of the victims. He tweeted, "I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge. This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families."

After the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted, "London is united and resilient - we will not allow this vile terrorist attack to disrupt our way of life. The best way you can show a robust response to yesterday's events is to continue to enjoy London, particularly in this crucial time ahead of Christmas."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true': Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 removed from Toronto Film Festival's world premiere lineup: Report

India, China hold Major General level talks ahead of PM Modi-Xi meet in South Africa

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Meet the first Indian to own hotel in US, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE