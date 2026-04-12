Islamabad talks failed? US Vice President JD Vance says ‘no agreement reached’ with Iran, US delegation planning to leave Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance while briefing reporters following talks with Iran said that Iran has not agreed to US terms, and no agreement has been reached in Islamabad talks on ceasefire. He says the US is now planning to leave Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance while briefing reporters following talks with Iran said that Iran has not agreed to US terms, and no agreement has been reached in Islamabad talks on ceasefire. He says the US is now planning to leave Pakistan.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news”, the US vice-president said. “bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran, much more than that, it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

However, he appreciated prime minister of Pakistan and Field Marshal Munir, and said “Whatever shortcomings of the negotiation, it wasn't because of the Pakistanis who did an amazing job."

JD Vance on Iran not accepting US terms

While saying that both side held talks, US wants Iran to accept its terms which is as he said, ‘our final and best offer.’

Vice President JD Vance said “We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms.”

“We’ve made very clear what our red lines are: what things we’re willing to accommodate them on and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on. And we’ve made that as clear as we possibly could and they have chosen not to accept our terms”, he said.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept,” he added.