Islamabad talks between US and Iran unsuccessful? Iran says talks failed as US demanded what it couldn’t achieve through war

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WORLD
Talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended without a deal.
High-level negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have ended without a breakthrough, with both sides acknowledging deep differences despite hours of intense discussions. The talks, held in the aftermath of a temporary ceasefire, were aimed at converting the fragile truce into a lasting peace agreement in the Gulf region.
Shortly after US Vice President JD Vance departed Pakistan, Iran signalled that the negotiations had failed to produce meaningful results. In a strongly worded statement shared via social media, Iranian officials accused Washington of pushing for concessions it had been unable to secure through military action.
Tehran maintained that it would not yield to pressure and insisted that its position remained firm, particularly on strategic and sovereignty-related issues.
A major sticking point in the negotiations continues to be the status of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial global oil transit route. Iranian authorities reiterated that the waterway would remain closed until a credible and lasting ceasefire agreement is reached.
Reports from Iranian media indicate that there will be no shift in this stance unless the US agrees to terms that Tehran considers fair. Officials also suggested that Iran is not under pressure to rush into further rounds of dialogue.
According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, the discussions were conducted in an environment marked by significant mistrust. While both sides reportedly found limited areas of agreement, two major unresolved issues ultimately blocked any deal, believed to include the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear rights.
This lack of alignment made it unrealistic to expect a comprehensive agreement from a single round of talks.
Addressing the media after nearly 21 hours of negotiations, Vance confirmed that no agreement had been reached. He emphasised that Washington had clearly communicated its 'red lines' during the discussions and suggested that the absence of a deal could have greater consequences for Iran.
Despite the outcome, Vance noted that the talks involved meaningful exchanges and substantive discussions, reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
The failure to reach an agreement underscores the complexity of the issues dividing Washington and Tehran. With tensions still high and key disagreements unresolved, the future of negotiations remains uncertain.
For now, the ceasefire holds, but without a formal agreement, the risk of renewed escalation in the region continues to loom large.