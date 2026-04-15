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Islamabad talks 2.0? US-Iran truce talks to be held again this week in Pakistan, says report

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Islamabad talks 2.0? US-Iran truce talks to be held again this week in Pakistan, says report

US-Iran peace talks may shift to Pakistan's capital, with President Donald Trump

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 06:24 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Islamabad talks 2.0? US-Iran truce talks to be held again this week in Pakistan, says report
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US-Iran peace talks may shift to Pakistan's capital, with President Donald Trump
indicating that the next round of negotiations "could be happening over the next two days" in Islamabad after the stalemate in phase one of negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports, according to reports cited by The New York Post and Khaleej Times.

In an initial telephonic interview, Trump said the ongoing discussions were "happening, but, you know, a little bit slow," while suggesting that a second round of direct negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing seven-week conflict would likely be held in Europe.

The remarks by Trump came after reports had circulated online purportedly claiming that the location for negotiations was being changed. However, shortly after, Trump called back with a revised update.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," he said of Islamabad.
"It's more likely, you know why?
Because the field marshal is doing a great job." He was referring to Pakistan's Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he reportedly developed a rapport last year during heightened tensions involving India and Pakistan, which later de-escalated after a brief four-day conflict that the US helped mediate.

"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there," he said. "Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it? I just think he's a great guy. That guy. The field marshal. You know he ended the war with India, saved 30 million people," he added.

Trump also clarified that he would not personally participate in the proposed second round of negotiations and did not name who would represent the United States.

Meanwhile, he expressed dissatisfaction over reports suggesting that Washington had sought Iran's agreement to pause uranium enrichment for at least two decades following unsuccessful talks over the weekend. “I've been saying they can't have nuclear weapons", he said, "so l don't like the 20 years."

When asked whether such a long moratorium could help secure a deal, Trump said, "I don't want them [Iran] to feel like they have a win," The New York Post quoted.

On the diplomatic front, retired
Pakistani Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who is said to be involved in facilitating the talks, stated that Tehran had shown
"flexibility" on the contentious issue of uranium enrichment, which had repeatedly stalled negotiations.

However, Trump cautioned that Iran would need to present any compromise in a politically acceptable manner domestically.
"Iran has to be able to take something back to its people that doesn't look like a surrender," said Saeed, describing the Islamic Republic's need to frame any compromise as being made "in the golden trust of the people."

Contrasting this, Mohammad Marandi, who accompanied the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, adopted a firm stance, stating, "A blockade won't change Iran's position," and adding that “ending enrichment will not be accepted," The New York Post reported. 

(ANI inputs)

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