Islamabad talks 2.0: Second round of US-Iran talks likely in Pakistan, White House’s Karoline Leavitt confirms Pak as ‘only mediator’

Following a first round of Islamabad talks that ended without an agreement and an approaching deadline of fragile ceasefire between US and Iran, the White House has said that the second round of talks likely to be held in Pakistan.

Following a first round of Islamabad talks that ended without an agreement and an approaching deadline of fragile ceasefire between US and Iran, the White House has said that the second round of talks likely to be held in Pakistan. The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, “We are still actively engaged in these negotiations and discussions.”

The first round of US-Iran ‘truce’ talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad, which was 21-hours long, ended without an agreement.

Here’s what she said

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing said, "I've also seen some reporting about the potential in-person discussions. Again, those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House, but we feel good about the prospects of a deal.”

Responding to media on second round of talks, she added, “They (second round of talks) would very likely be in the same place as they were last time, yes."

However, she rejected reports that the United States had requested a ceasefire extension in the Iran war. She said, “We saw some bad reporting this morning that we (US) had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment.”

She also praised Pakistan as ‘mediator’ while other countries including Türkiye and Egypt are also reportedly making mediation efforts. Leavitt said, “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process, and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close, so they are the only mediator in this negotiation.”