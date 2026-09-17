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Islamabad stoops to appease Donald Trump? US drone firm Powerus signs deal with Pakistan Army

US drone company Powerus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Army, which includes an initial drone order, co-founder Brett Velicovich told Reuters. The company will merge with Aureus Greenway, which is backed by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Islamabad stoops to appease Donald Trump? US drone firm Powerus signs deal with Pakistan Army
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US drone firm Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial drone-related order, co-founder Brett Velicovich told Reuters on Wednesday.

Velicovich declined to provide details, citing security sensitivities, but said the deal fell within the category of unmanned aerial systems. He also declined to disclose the value of the order, citing confidentiality. The signing of the MoU and the initial order have not previously been reported.

Powerus, which offers aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial use, is due to merge with a publicly traded company backed by two of US President Donald Trump's sons, called Aureus Greenway Holdings.

Trump sons-backed firm to merge with Powerus

Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, own a stake in Aureus through an investment fund called American Ventures, according to US regulatory filings. American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger, regulatory filings show. Both companies have said they expect the merger to complete in early October.

Pakistan's military on Wednesday said a Powerus delegation led by Velicovich met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and they discussed defence procurement, production and long-term capacity building. The military statement did not mention the MoU.

Warming US-Pakistan ties

The agreement comes amid warming ties between Washington and Islamabad after years of strained relations. Trump has publicly praised Pakistan army chief Munir, while Islamabad has pursued a series of economic, financial and defence initiatives aimed at strengthening relations with the United States.

Andrew Fox, Powerus' founder and chief executive, said that Pakistan's private defence sector remains "emerging but still not mature," leaving room for US firms to move faster.

"The goal would be a joint technology relationship, pairing best-in-breed technology from the US with best-in-breed technology from Pakistan," Velicovich said, adding that Powerus was exploring ways to potentially build technology in Pakistan.

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