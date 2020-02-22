Islamabad has to act on terror for succesful India-Pak dialogue: US

Ahead of the United States President Donald Trump's visit to India on Monday, Washington has said that Pakistan needs to act on terror groups for having a successful dialogue with India.

A senior US administration official said," We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that."

The comments come even as Pakistan remains in anti-terrorist financing body, Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list due to its failure to implement its action plan which calls upon acting on terror groups based on the territories under its control. The FATF in a statement released on Friday said, "all deadlines in the action plan have expired" and it now has time till June of this year or "FATF will take action".

Asked, if US President will raise the mediation on Kashmir during his 2 day India tour, the official said, "I think what you'll hear from the President will encourage a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, urging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences."

"President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region," the official added.

Last year, Trump, during Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan's Washington visit, had said that the US can mediate between India and Pakistan, something he repeated many times later.

New Delhi had categorially dismissed the idea, with PM Modi during his meet with US President in France on the sidelines of G7 saying, "India and Pakistan can bilaterally resolve all issues" and "we don't want to trouble any third country" over the Kashmir issue.

India's official stance when it comes to India and Pakistan ties is that there will be no third-party mediation which has been stated under the Shimla and Lahore agreements.