'Islam in crisis all over the world, must be freed from foreign influence..': Macron to implement anti-radicalism plan

Macron said that "secularism" is a "cement of a united France", adding that his new plans are aimed at addressing Islamic radicalisation in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2020, 10:24 PM IST

France President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced his plans to introduce a bill to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state which ensures country's neutrality towards religion.

Macron said that "secularism" is a "cement of a united France", adding that his new plans are aimed at addressing Islamic radicalisation in the country.

It is to be noted that recently two people were stabbed with a meat cleaver on the street of Charlie Hebdo's former offices where the January 2015 attacks by Islamist gunmen took place.

The suspect detained by French police in the Paris knife attack incident near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine admitted that the attack was carried out in the context of the republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by the satirical weekly.

During questioning by the French police, he placed his actions “in the context of the republication of cartoons” of the Prophet Mohammed in Charlie Hebdo, a source said to AFP.

"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country," Macron said in his address to the nation.

"Islam in France must be freed from foreign influence, let us not fall into the trap laid by extremists, who aim to stigmatise all Muslims," the French president said. “We have not unpacked our past. We have grandparents who have passed their scars onto their children,” he insisted.

Macron also stated that education is important for young people to instill secular values. He further said that the law permits people to belong to any faith they choose to practice while saying that the country would seek to "liberate" Islam from foreign influences by looking closely at the financing of mosques with closer scrutiny of schools and associations which serve religious communities.

 

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

Section 144 in Noida, Ghaziabad till October 15: Check guidelines for festive season, Delhi G20 Summit

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Happy Teachers’ Day 2023: Meet teacher who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet woman who helps brother run Rs 73,090 crore firm, daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire

