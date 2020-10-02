'Islam in crisis all over the world, must be freed from foreign influence..': Macron to implement anti-radicalism plan

Macron said that "secularism" is a "cement of a united France", adding that his new plans are aimed at addressing Islamic radicalisation in the country.

France President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced his plans to introduce a bill to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state which ensures country's neutrality towards religion.

It is to be noted that recently two people were stabbed with a meat cleaver on the street of Charlie Hebdo's former offices where the January 2015 attacks by Islamist gunmen took place.

The suspect detained by French police in the Paris knife attack incident near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine admitted that the attack was carried out in the context of the republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by the satirical weekly.

During questioning by the French police, he placed his actions “in the context of the republication of cartoons” of the Prophet Mohammed in Charlie Hebdo, a source said to AFP.

"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country," Macron said in his address to the nation.

"Islam in France must be freed from foreign influence, let us not fall into the trap laid by extremists, who aim to stigmatise all Muslims," the French president said. “We have not unpacked our past. We have grandparents who have passed their scars onto their children,” he insisted.

Macron also stated that education is important for young people to instill secular values. He further said that the law permits people to belong to any faith they choose to practice while saying that the country would seek to "liberate" Islam from foreign influences by looking closely at the financing of mosques with closer scrutiny of schools and associations which serve religious communities.