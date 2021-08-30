ISIS takes responsibility for rocket attacks on Kabul airport

After the occupation of the Taliban, the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating every day. People are running away from Kabul due to panic, while terrorist attacks are also increasing. On Monday as well, there were rocket attacks on Kabul airport. The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

On the attack, America said that at least five rockets were fired towards Kabul Airport but even before these rockets reached their target, the missile defence system intercepted them. The US has made it clear that despite the rocket attacks, the operation to evacuate civilians will continue.

On Monday, rockets fired by terrorists fell near Kabul airport. Amaq News Agency, the media arm of the terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it did not give details of the incident. This attack did not affect the flights of US Army cargo planes C-17 which are working to evacuate people from Hamid Karzai International Airport. The terrorist organization Islamic State carried out a suicide attack on an entry gate of the airport on Thursday, killing 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers.

Meanwhile, Qatar is playing an important role in the US effort to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan. Now appeals are being made to this small Gulf country to help determine the future of Afghanistan because it has good relations with both Washington and the Taliban. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting regarding the future of Afghanistan. After the Taliban took over the country, the US has almost completed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.