ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

Jaish-e-Muhammad launched the drive to collect PKR 3.910 billion or Rs 3,910 crore to expand its network, build new 313 'markaz' or the 'terrorist hubs'. The Pakistan Army's wing ISI allegedly helped the JeM build a parallel financial ecosystem using digital wallets like SadaPay and EasyPaisa.

The nefarious designs of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, the Masood Azhar-led terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and its bid to raise massive funds, cheating the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), have been exposed. According to media reports, the ISI allegedly assisted the JeM in establishing a parallel financial ecosystem, utilizing digital wallets such as SadaPay and EasyPaisa to raise a substantial amount of money. The system was designed in such a way that banks were not involved; instead, money was transferred directly to digital wallets. After diverting the money to one wallet, it was distributed among small, nondescript, local-level digital wallets, from which the operatives withdrew the funds. Cash was taken out from these wallets through agents by paying a small fee.

How did Jaish-e-Muhammad collect Rs 3,910 crore?

It is believed that Jaish-e-Muhammad launched the drive to collect PKR 3.910 billion, or Rs 3,910 crore, to expand its network, build 313 new 'markaz,' or 'terrorist hubs,' recruit new fighters and pay them, and buy sophisticated weapons like light machine guns, AK-47s, mortars, rocket launchers, and even small shoulder-launched missiles. JeM planned to spend PKR 12.5 million, or Rs 1.25 crore, on building each markaz. According to reports, a mid-sized markaz costs just PKR 4–5 million. If 313 'markaz,' or centres are built, the actual expense is closer to PKR 1.23 billion, leaving a surplus of Rs 2,700 crore. This money was to be spent on buying weapons.

(Jaish-e-Muhammad markaz at Bahawalpur, Pakistan.)

What was ISI-JeM's modus operandi?

The modus operandi was simple. Muslims across the world, particularly those of the Pakistani diaspora, were asked to donate to building mosques and madrasas. A separate fund was created to help the people of the Gaza Strip, though the money was siphoned off. Muslim donors were encouraged to pay using wallets. Besides, Jaish-e-Muhammad started collecting money from mosques on Fridays. This collection was in cash and was distributed among different branches and operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. A separate Al Rahmat Trust was used for funneling another PKR 10 crore annually through bank accounts under fake trustees.

Network of digital wallets or digital hawala racket?

The digital wallets were used to create a complicated network of individuals who transferred money from one wallet to another in such a way that it became almost impossible to track them. Masood Azhar’s brother, Talha Al Saif, collected money using SadaPay linked to a number registered under JeM’s Haripur commander Aftab Ahmad. Azhar’s son Abdullah Azhar collected donations using EasyPaisa, while JeM’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commander, Syed Safdar Shah, received money using another wallet in Mansehra. The money was transferred from one individual's account to another a number of times using a network. The network of wallets can be understood by one example: first, 250 accounts of the EasyPaisa wallet were created, and further, 30 new ones were added to the network every month.

(Jaish-e-Muammad operative, Representative Image)

Pakistan Army's intelligence wing, ISI, was behind creating this web of wallets; its team of financial experts trained the JeM operatives. They created a foolproof network and convinced the FATF that the Masood Azhar-led terrorist organization had stopped operations after the Pakistan government-led crackdown. The FATF agreed to bring Pakistan out of the grey list.

(Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists)

