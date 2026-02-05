Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among the 300 employees laid off by The Washington Post amid mass job cuts. The layoffs, which also affected several editorial desks, reflect the newspaper's response to financial challenges and changing media dynamics.

Major Job Cuts and Section Closures at The Washington Post

According to The New York Times, over 300 journalists were fired, accounting for roughly one-third of the newsroom’s workforce. Alongside the mass layoffs, several key sections of the newspaper were shuttered, including the sports desk, multiple overseas bureaus, and the books coverage section, marking a major shift in its editorial focus.

Tharoor, who worked as a senior international affairs columnist at the outlet, confirmed his layoff in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his heartbreak over the decision. In his message, Tharoor reflected on the end of an era, noting his nearly 12-year tenure at the newspaper, during which he launched the WorldView column in 2017 to provide readers with insights into global events and America’s role in them.

Personal Reflections on the Layoffs

In an emotional post, Ishaan Tharoor described the loss as deeply personal. He expressed his gratitude for the colleagues he worked alongside and the loyal readers who followed his column over the years. 'It’s been an honour to work with them,' he wrote, referring to the international staff and editors who were also let go. His father, Shashi Tharoor, shared his son's post, adding his own words of support.

I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents… February 4, 2026

'A bad day' was how Ishaan summarised the situation, sharing a photo of the newsroom with the iconic 'Democracy Dies in Darkness' poster. The phrase, long associated with The Washington Post’s commitment to investigative journalism, has now become a symbol of the newspaper's struggles amid financial and editorial changes.

A bad day pic.twitter.com/cIX8rIjJPu — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 4, 2026

The Strategic Shift Behind the Layoffs

The layoffs, which also affected the metro and editing desks, come at a time when the newspaper has been forced to reconsider its strategy. Matt Murray, the Post’s executive editor, acknowledged the painful nature of the decision but emphasised that it was necessary to help the paper adapt to changes in technology and reader behaviour.

This move follows recent reports of reduced coverage of major events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics, amid the paper’s ongoing financial losses. The newspaper was purchased by Jeff Bezos in 2013 for USD 250 million, marking a significant chapter in its long history, which dates back to 1877.