FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses government of 'deliberately' denying visa to stop them from meeting father in Adiala Jail: 'Cruel'

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father under 2 crore debt, sold phones of sisters addicted to Korean Game, threatened them with marriage

Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody

US, Iran to resume high-level nuclear talks on February 6 in Oman, Tehran confirms plans for renewed diplomacy

Russia issues statement on India’s talks to buy Venezuelan oil, says New Delhi is free to choose suppliers

Donald Trump assassination attempt case: Ryan Routh sentenced to life for 2024 Florida golf course plot

PM Shehbaz Sharif gives final verdict on IND vs PAK matches in T20 World Cup 2026, says, 'Pakistan will not play against India'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Makers adopt classic 'Aaahh Men' as theme, know more about song from Doja Cat

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Makers adopt classic 'Aaahh Men' as theme

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses government of 'deliberately' denying visa to stop them from meeting father in Adiala Jail: 'Cruel'

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses govt of denying visa

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among the 300 employees laid off by The Washington Post amid mass job cuts. The layoffs, which also affected several editorial desks, reflect the newspaper's response to financial challenges and changing media dynamics.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ishaan Tharoor, the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among the significant number of employees laid off by The Washington Post in a major cost-cutting move on Wednesday. The layoffs come as the newspaper, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, grapples with shifting financial pressures and evolving media landscapes.

Major Job Cuts and Section Closures at The Washington Post

According to The New York Times, over 300 journalists were fired, accounting for roughly one-third of the newsroom’s workforce. Alongside the mass layoffs, several key sections of the newspaper were shuttered, including the sports desk, multiple overseas bureaus, and the books coverage section, marking a major shift in its editorial focus.

Tharoor, who worked as a senior international affairs columnist at the outlet, confirmed his layoff in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his heartbreak over the decision. In his message, Tharoor reflected on the end of an era, noting his nearly 12-year tenure at the newspaper, during which he launched the WorldView column in 2017 to provide readers with insights into global events and America’s role in them.

Personal Reflections on the Layoffs

In an emotional post, Ishaan Tharoor described the loss as deeply personal. He expressed his gratitude for the colleagues he worked alongside and the loyal readers who followed his column over the years. 'It’s been an honour to work with them,' he wrote, referring to the international staff and editors who were also let go. His father, Shashi Tharoor, shared his son's post, adding his own words of support.

'A bad day' was how Ishaan summarised the situation, sharing a photo of the newsroom with the iconic 'Democracy Dies in Darkness' poster. The phrase, long associated with The Washington Post’s commitment to investigative journalism, has now become a symbol of the newspaper's struggles amid financial and editorial changes.

The Strategic Shift Behind the Layoffs

The layoffs, which also affected the metro and editing desks, come at a time when the newspaper has been forced to reconsider its strategy. Matt Murray, the Post’s executive editor, acknowledged the painful nature of the decision but emphasised that it was necessary to help the paper adapt to changes in technology and reader behaviour.

This move follows recent reports of reduced coverage of major events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics, amid the paper’s ongoing financial losses. The newspaper was purchased by Jeff Bezos in 2013 for USD 250 million, marking a significant chapter in its long history, which dates back to 1877.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Makers adopt classic 'Aaahh Men' as theme, know more about song from Doja Cat
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Makers adopt classic 'Aaahh Men' as theme
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses government of 'deliberately' denying visa to stop them from meeting father in Adiala Jail: 'Cruel'
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses govt of denying visa
Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff
Son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after 12-year tenure as Washington Post
Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India
Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian
Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here
Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement