Trump administration may impose fresh tariffs on India, China, Japan, EU over industrial subsidies. India-US trade deal delayed after Supreme Court struck down earlier tariffs.

India could face another round of tariff pressure from the US as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to impose higher tariffs on countries it accuses of supporting domestic industries through subsidies and other government assistance, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The proposed action is expected to cover China, India, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and several other major economies. It follows a months-long US investigation into industrial subsidies, which Washington argues give foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American companies.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings as early as this week, people familiar with the plans told The Journal. However, they cautioned that the timeline could change.

The timing is especially delicate as New Delhi and Washington are still trying to negotiate their bilateral trade deal, which has been delayed by changes in US tariff policy after a Supreme Court ruling.

Why the US is targeting India and other countries

The crux of the proposed action lies in Washington's charge that some countries are manufacturing more industrial products than they need domestically, with government assistance ensuring lower prices for their businesses.

In simple terms, the US believes subsidies, financial assistance and other policy support allow foreign manufacturers to produce goods at low costs. These companies can then sell their products at competitive prices in international markets, making it harder for American manufacturers to compete. The Trump administration claims this creates an uneven playing field and weakens domestic manufacturing.

The investigation covers China, the European Union and 14 other countries. According to The Journal, the proposed tariffs will cover most products exported by the targeted economies. However, some industrial goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, are likely to be excluded because they are already subject to separate tariffs imposed on national security grounds.

What tariffs could India face?

The final tariff rates have not yet been established. However, US officials have indicated that the administration wants to impose duties comparable to those introduced by Trump in 2025, before the US Supreme Court struck down his earlier round of tariffs in February 2026.

The impact is unlikely to be uniform. Japan, the European Union and South Korea, which had negotiated trade arrangements with the Trump administration, are expected to face tariffs of 15 per cent or lower.

The tariffs on India and Vietnam might be comparatively high due to the conditions of their separate agreements with the US government. However, the tariffs on China are expected to be especially high because the subsidies in China are numerous and highly disruptive, according to representatives of the Trump administration.

The administration is also considering provisions that could allow Washington to raise duties further if a country's industrial overcapacity increases or if it fails to make policy changes during future negotiations.

Why the India-US trade deal is still on hold

The proposed tariff action could further complicate India's efforts to conclude a trade agreement with the US. The two countries announced an interim trade framework on February 7, 2026. Under the arrangement, Washington had agreed to reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and withdraw another 25 per cent penalty tariff imposed over India's purchases of Russian oil.

However, the agreement ran into uncertainty later that month when the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Why Section 301 probe matters for India

The US is conducting investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to examine trade practices it considers unfair and potentially impose additional duties in response. One of these investigations concerns industrial overcapacity and government subsidies. India is among the countries being examined.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on November 18 that India and the US could not formally sign their proposed trade agreement until the new American tariff structure was established.

"Until the tariff architecture comes back in place, signing of a deal, I think will take some time," he said.