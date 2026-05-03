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Is US preparing for another military strike on Iran? Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran

President Donald Trump reviews Iran’s latest proposal while keeping military options open.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 03, 2026, 07:53 AM IST

Is US preparing for another military strike on Iran? Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran
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US President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that military strikes against Iran could resume if Tehran fails to act responsibly, even as he examines a new proposal from the country. Speaking before departing West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump emphasised that while diplomacy remains on the table, the option of force has not been ruled out.

“They informed me about the general concept of the deal. I’ll be reviewing the precise wording soon,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s latest proposal.

Iran’s Proposal: Partial Concessions and Shipping Access

According to a senior Iranian official, the proposal, which Washington has yet to accept, would allow commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and lift the US blockade on Iran. Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, however, would be deferred to a later stage.

Trump expressed scepticism about the deal’s terms, posting on his social media platform that Iran had not been held sufficiently accountable for its actions over the past decades. “I will soon review the plan that Iran has sent, but it may not meet our standards, as they have not paid a significant price for past misdeeds,” he wrote.

Military Action Remains a Possibility

While emphasising his preference to avoid conflict, Trump made it clear that military intervention remains a potential course. “I can’t tell a reporter exactly what we might do, but if they act badly, military options are on the table,” he said.

The president has consistently warned that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and has insisted that any resolution must prevent the country from developing one. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have indicated a willingness to pursue diplomacy if the US adjusts its approach.

Balancing Diplomacy and Force

Trump acknowledged the human cost of war, noting that, “on a human basis,” avoiding conflict is preferable. He also informed congressional leaders that he does not require their authorisation to extend military operations beyond the current legal deadline, asserting that the ceasefire had already ended active hostilities.

“Do we want to destroy them completely or pursue a diplomatic solution?” he asked reporters, highlighting the delicate balance between military action and negotiation.

Background: Conflict and Ceasefire

The current confrontation began on February 28, with coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, resulting in thousands of casualties and severe disruptions to global energy markets, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. Military activity was paused roughly four weeks ago following a ceasefire, while diplomatic efforts to reach a longer-term resolution continue.

Trump stressed that any premature resolution could allow tensions with Iran to reemerge in the future, reiterating that the United States remains engaged to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

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