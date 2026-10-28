Is US planning to strike Iran within 96 hours? Forces ready on Donald Trump's order

US forces ready to launch major operations against Iran within 96 hours of Trump's order, CNN reports. Targets include nuclear sites, energy infrastructure.

US forces in the Middle East are prepared to launch major military operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order from President Donald Trump, CNN reported citing two US officials.

According to the report, enough US forces are already deployed in the region to carry out the attacks. However, Trump has not yet decided whether to launch a new offensive.

One US official told CNN, "It will be a big effort."

Wider targets planned beyond limited strikes

Military leaders are preparing for operations that could go beyond limited strikes on Iranian radars, missile launchers and other military assets.

The US Central Command and the Pentagon have been working on a wider list of targets, including Iran's energy infrastructure, military sites and nuclear facilities.

A senior Pentagon official told CNN, "The Department is a planning organisation, and its job is to develop and execute military options ordered by the President."

Trump may wait until after US midterm elections

Current and former US officials familiar with military planning believe a decision on fresh strikes could come before the end of the year, with the period after the US midterm elections seen as a more likely window.

However, officials warned that Trump has previously appeared to favour certain military actions before backing away at the last moment.

Iran, Houthis could retaliate beyond region

The preparations come as US intelligence assessments point to growing concerns about possible retaliation by Iran and Yemen's Houthi rebels if Washington and Israel launch another round of attacks.

Sources familiar with the assessments said Iran and the Houthis are taking the possibility of renewed US attacks seriously. If Iran is targeted, Tehran and the Houthis could quickly retaliate against American personnel and facilities across the region, and the response could potentially extend beyond the Middle East.

An October 23 memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US intelligence had found that "Iran has substantially increased efforts to target US personnel" and that plotting efforts "have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries."

Israel pushed for joint attack, Trump denied green light

Israel had been preparing for the possibility of fresh strikes on Iran and had sought US support, according to sources cited by CNN.

An Israeli security source said, "Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light."

The Israeli prime minister's office dismissed the claim as "fake news." The source said one reason Trump held back was that Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had warned US General Dan Caine that an attack could hurt Israel's elections.

Senior US officials, including Trump, reportedly told Israel to hold off on additional strikes, while indicating that joint operations could take place later. Israel's defensive missile supplies have been strained, making US support important if the conflict escalates again.