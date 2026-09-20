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Is US planning to strike Iran again? Tehran issues warning; says 'another attack very much on the cards'

Iran warned on Sunday that the US is preparing for new military action, supported by regional nations, months after US-Israeli strikes in February. Iran's joint military command stated that any attack would result in extensive strikes on US bases.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Is US planning to strike Iran again? Tehran issues warning; says 'another attack very much on the cards'
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Iran on Sunday said that it had received reports suggesting the US, backed by several regional nations, was preparing to launch fresh military action against Tehran, the country's central military command said in a statement.

This comes after Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said earlier that Tehran had passed its conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz to Washington through intermediaries.

The two adversaries remain deadlocked months after the conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Iran warns of possible US strikes

Iran's military warned that any attack by the US would lead to prolonged strikes against American bases and interests across West Asia, state media reported.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's joint military command responsible for coordinating its armed forces, warned countries in the region against supporting any US military action against Tehran, Iran's state-owned PressTV reported.

"Based on the information received, the criminal America, in pursuit of covering up its defeats and achieving false gains in a war that began relying on the lies and staging of the Zionists and has continued through deception and trickery, has once again decided, with the green light of some regional countries, at a joint meeting in one of the European countries, to resume actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement read.

It said nations that assisted Washington would be treated as partners in the "mischief" and "could no longer expect restraint from the powerful Iranian Armed Forces."

Earlier, Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said military assessments indicated that another US attack was "very much on the cards." He also stated that Tehran was ready for a "decisive war."

US issues advisory for West Asia

The US State Department released a security advisory on Saturday as tensions across West Asia continued to rise. It advised Americans in the region to exercise caution and urged those planning to travel there to reconsider.

According to the department, the security situation remained "complex" and could lead to "unforeseen escalation".

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