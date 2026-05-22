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Is US planning bigger oil exports to India? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces trade plans ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to expand energy exports to New Delhi amid global market uncertainty.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 22, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

Is US planning bigger oil exports to India? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces trade plans ahead of visit
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Ahead of his first official visit to India as US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has underscored Washington’s intention to deepen energy cooperation with New Delhi, calling India a 'great ally and partner' for the United States. Rubio’s remarks come at a time when global energy markets remain volatile following rising tensions in West Asia and disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Miami before departing for Sweden and India, Rubio said the United States is prepared to expand crude and energy exports to India significantly. He noted that America is currently witnessing record levels of energy production and exports, creating opportunities for stronger trade ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing energy consumers.

Focus on Energy, Trade and Strategic Cooperation

Rubio said Washington wants US energy to become a larger component of India’s import basket. According to him, both countries are already engaged in discussions aimed at increasing cooperation in the energy sector. He also pointed to potential opportunities involving Venezuelan oil supplies for India.

His comments are significant as India continues to diversify its energy sources amid geopolitical uncertainty and fluctuating global oil prices. Rubio’s mention of Venezuela came alongside revelations that Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez is expected to visit India next week for talks related to oil exports.

Quad Meeting to Highlight Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Rubio will visit India from May 23 to May 26, with stops scheduled in New Delhi, Kolkata, Agra and Jaipur. During the trip, he is expected to participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital on May 26. The meeting will bring together India, the United States, Japan and Australia to discuss regional security, trade, supply chains and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

Rubio described the Quad as an important platform for collaboration, recalling that his first engagement as Secretary of State was also linked to the grouping. The discussions in New Delhi are expected to focus on strategic coordination amid evolving global and regional challenges.

The visit also carries symbolic importance, as Rubio will become the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata in nearly 14 years, following Hillary Clinton’s trip to the city in 2012.

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