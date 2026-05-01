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Is US not at war with Iran? Donald Trump's administration makes big claim as 60-day deadline approaches

The US says it is not in active war with Iran amid rising Middle East tensions and oil price spikes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Is US not at war with Iran? Donald Trump's administration makes big claim as 60-day deadline approaches
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The United States has stated that it is not engaged in active warfare with Iran, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to influence global markets and push oil prices higher. The clarification comes amid growing political debate in Washington over the legal limits governing military action and the role of Congress in authorising extended operations.

No Active War, Says US House Speaker

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that current US involvement does not amount to a formal war. Speaking to NBC News, he noted that there are no ongoing bombing or direct combat operations at present, describing the situation as an effort focused on diplomatic engagement and peace-building.

Johnson added that he would avoid interfering with the administration’s negotiations, indicating that Congress would wait to see how discussions progress before taking a firm position.

Debate Over 60-Day Legal Limit

The discussion has intensified due to the 60-day limit under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires presidents to either secure congressional approval or end military engagement within that timeframe. The deadline is reported to be approaching, prompting questions over whether current actions fall under its restrictions.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that a ceasefire arrangement with Iran effectively pauses the countdown. He said the administration believes the temporary halt in hostilities suspends the legal timeline, though he deferred final interpretation to White House legal advisers.

During a congressional hearing, Senator Tim Kaine challenged this interpretation, arguing that the law does not clearly support pausing the clock during a ceasefire and warned that it raises significant legal concerns.

Oversight Concerns in Congress

Lawmakers also questioned broader military actions during the conflict, including a reported strike that allegedly resulted in heavy civilian casualties. The incident, which reportedly killed more than 170 people at a girls’ school, has added to scrutiny over operational conduct and accountability.

Despite these concerns, Pentagon officials maintained that efforts were being made to follow strict protocols to minimise civilian harm during operations.

Broader Political and Economic Impact

The ongoing tensions have also contributed to instability in global energy markets, with oil prices rising sharply due to uncertainty in the region. The situation has added pressure on international economies already dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation concerns.

US President Donald Trump has defended the administration’s actions, claiming that US involvement has reduced threats and weakened Iran’s military capabilities. He also suggested that American intervention has prevented wider escalation in the region.

As debates continue in Washington, the legal interpretation of the War Powers Resolution and the status of US operations remain central to the political dispute, with Congress and the administration offering differing views on the limits of executive authority.

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