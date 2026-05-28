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Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning to Washington? Here's what we know

Tensions rise between the US and Iran after Kuwait intercepted missiles allegedly fired from Iran, which Washington called a ceasefire violation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 28, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning to Washington? Here's what we know
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United States military on Thursday strongly accused Iran of breaching a fragile ceasefire agreement after fresh missile activity was reported in the Gulf region. According to the US Central Command, Kuwait intercepted incoming missiles allegedly launched from Iran late Wednesday night.

Officials described the incident as a serious escalation, calling it an 'egregious violation' of the ceasefire terms that had been holding amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Kuwait intercepts missiles in latest Gulf tensions

Kuwaiti defence systems reportedly successfully intercepted the missiles before they could cause damage, marking a significant moment in the latest round of regional tensions. The incident has further heightened security concerns across Gulf nations, many of which host US military assets and maintain close strategic ties with Washington.

The alleged attack has added pressure on already fragile negotiations, which have been taking place alongside continued military exchanges between Iran and the United States.

Iran warns of strong retaliation

In response to recent developments, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning of a 'firm response' if further strikes are carried out against Iranian territory. The statement came shortly after US forces reportedly conducted an operation in southern Iran earlier in the week.

The IRGC emphasised that any renewed attacks would be met with decisive action, further intensifying concerns about a broader regional escalation.

Ongoing strikes despite diplomatic efforts

Despite continued violence, US President Donald Trump has maintained that negotiations with Iran are making progress toward ending the conflict. However, both sides have continued to exchange strikes throughout the week, casting uncertainty over the diplomatic process.

The situation remains volatile as military actions and diplomatic talks proceed simultaneously, raising fears that the ceasefire could collapse entirely if hostilities continue.

Regional stability at risk

The latest developments have placed renewed strain on security across the Persian Gulf region. With key allies such as Kuwait reportedly coming under fire, international observers warn that continued escalation could draw in wider regional involvement.

For now, both Washington and Tehran remain locked in a cycle of military pressure and diplomatic signalling, with the future of the ceasefire hanging in balance.

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